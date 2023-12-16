Highlights Premier League and Serie A clubs are monitoring Wilfried Gnonto's situation at Leeds United ahead of the January transfer window.

Gnonto was the subject of transfer speculation last summer but a move did not happen.

Leeds may consider selling Gnonto in January if they receive a similar offer to the £25 million bid they rejected last summer, as his performance this season has been disappointing and promotion is not guaranteed.

A number of Premier League and Serie A sides are monitoring the situation surrounding Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto ahead of the January transfer window next month.

According to Football Insider, the Italian is attracting potential interest ahead of the winter market in the new year.

The winger spent time out of the team as uncertainty surrounded his Leeds future, but he was brought back into the fold by Farke once a resolution was arrived at.

However, the January window is set to be another busy month for Gnonto with teams likely to return with offers to purchase the player.

Gnonto’s future at Leeds United up in the air

It remains to be seen what kind of offers will be made to try and sign the 20-year-old.

Gnonto signed for Leeds 18 months ago in a deal with Swiss side FC Zurich, joining the Yorkshire outfit for a reported £3.8 million

The forward attracted Premier League interest in the summer, with Everton making a bid worth up to £25 million, which was rejected by the Championship club.

This would have been a big profit for Leeds, who instead insisted on keeping the player in order to help their bid to fight for promotion back to the top flight.

Relegation from the top division saw a number of key players depart Elland Road last summer, but Gnonto remained.

However, the player has been in and out of the side so far this season and has made just 15 appearances from 21 league games.

He has contributed just one goal and one assist, with Leeds now finding themselves cut adrift from the automatic promotion places.

So perhaps a January move may be more appealing to the club now than it was last summer.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently third in the table, 10 points behind second place Ipswich Town, as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

A 1-0 loss away to a managerless Sunderland last Tuesday allowed the Tractor Boys to open up an extra three point lead over their rivals.

Leeds had won six of their previous seven games before suffering defeat at Wearside, but that consistency was not rewarded by the top two, who have maintained a relentless winning pace all campaign.

Next up for Farke’s side is a home fixture against Coventry City this afternoon.

An important period for Gnonto’s Leeds future

Gnonto’s had a really disappointing season, which could force Leeds into just cashing in on him and ending the circus surrounding his future.

At this point, if Everton, or another club, come back in with a similar offer to the £25 million Leeds turned down last summer then they should really be considering it.

Gnonto is clearly very talented, and performed quite well in the Premier League last year, but he hasn’t done enough this season to justify turning down big money for him.

With promotion far from guaranteed at this stage, a sale here might be the best move for the club.