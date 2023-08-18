Highlights Leeds United are not optimistic about their chances of signing striker Tom Cannon.

Cannon has attracted interest from other clubs, including Preston North End and Sunderland.

If Cannon were available on loan, Preston may have an advantage in securing his services due to their previous association and the offer they have made.

Leeds United are not currently optimistic about their chances of recruiting Everton striker Tom Cannon, according to Dean Jones who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The Whites are in desperate need of more firepower with several of their attackers currently unavailable due to different reasons.

Wilfried Gnonto, Helder Costa and Luis Sinisterra are all training away from the first team at this stage and that means they are all but certain to be unavailable for tonight's clash against West Bromwich Albion.

Patrick Bamford and Crysencio Summerville, meanwhile, are out injured and this is a blow for Daniel Farke who only had a very limited number of attacking options at his disposal ahead of last weekend's clash against Birmingham City.

Unsurprisingly, they were unable to get themselves on the scoresheet and could have benefitted from having another striker at their disposal.

Cannon recorded eight goals in 20 league appearances for former loan club Preston North End during the 2022/23 campaign, he did more than enough at Deepdale to put himself in the shop window ahead of this summer.

Which teams have been linked with Tom Cannon?

Along with Leeds, Preston are one team that are looking to secure his signature and that comes as no surprise considering how much of an asset the Irishman was in Lancashire during the second half of last term.

Sunderland are also interested in the 20-year-old, with Tony Mowbray desperately needing more forward options if he wants to guide his side in the play-offs once again.

Stoke City, managed by former Black Cats manager Alex Neil, are also believed to be keen on the forward with more firepower perhaps needed following Jacob Brown's move to Luton Town.

It seems as though these sides will have to wait until Everton bring in a new forward for an exit for Cannon to the sanctioned though.

Leeds United's chances of signing Tom Cannon

Cannon is likely to have many offers on the table if the Toffees sanction an exit for the Irishman - and Leeds are just one side keeping tabs on the player.

At this point, they are pessimistic about their chances of securing an agreement for him.

That's according to transfer insider Jones, who told GMS: "Leeds need to find dependable players and one that fans can actually relate to.

"So I can understand why they would be looking at someone like Tom Cannon. Coming today, they didn't seem overly optimistic that they were going to get him."

Should Leeds United be pessimistic about their chances of signing Tom Cannon?

Considering how much of an asset he could be at Goodison Park in the future, it would be difficult to see Everton sanctioning a permanent exit for him.

And even if they do, the Whites may not be able to afford him considering a lot of their key assets have gone out on loan, reducing the amount of revenue they have been able to generate from potential player sales.

Having already spent fees on the likes of Ethan Amdapu and Karl Darlow, Leeds may not want to spend too much and Cannon would cost a considerable amount of money.

And if he was available on loan, Preston would probably be in pole position to secure his services.

Not only have they offered a sizeable package to take him to Deepdale - but the player already knows the club well and that can only work in the Lilywhites' favour.