Leeds United transfer update emerges amid reported interest in Stoke City individual

Stoke City could yet field further interest from Leeds United in Josh Tymon following an injury to Junior Firpo.

Firpo is facing eight weeks on the sidelines after picking up a knock in Leeds’ first pre-season friendly.

That’s led to Jesse Marsch indicating that Leeds could look to bring in a new left-back before the start of the Premier League season.

As quoted by Leeds Live, Marsch said: “We’re looking very closely at Leif Davis and we think he’s done really well. We have also other solutions, like Pascal and potentially Jack. But in the whole process, we were always evaluating what we would need at that position.

“So obviously this highlights that a little bit more clearly and we have time, we have time. When it comes to recruitment, I believe that Victor Orta and Gaby Ruiz do an incredible job of looking around the world, understanding what the demands of the style of football that the manager wants to play and then providing really good possibilities as to what those players could be and what the fits could be.”

Earlier in the window, Leeds were linked with a move to sign Tymon from Stoke.

Football Insider claim that Leeds and Norwich City have both registered an interest in the left-back, who is also on the radar of Rangers.

Tymon, 23, has the ability to play in various roles on the left, yet looks most settled in the left-back role.

Last season in the Championship he made 44 appearances for the Potters, scoring once and registering a further four assists.

The Verdict

If Leeds do go looking for another left-back option this summer, you’d suspect it’s going to be someone of Tymon’s ilk.

Firpo still has a lot of faith from the Leeds coaching staff and you do wonder whether or not they’d want to bring in that sort of direct, elite competition.

Someone like Tymon, who is still developing, could be perfect.

He’s got enough about him to step into the first-team when needed, whilst also having that time on his side to develop when he’s not in the side.

It remains to be seen how things develop at Elland Road, but you can certainly see why someone like Tymon would appeal even more now.

