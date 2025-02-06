Leeds United were one of very few teams in the EFL that didn't make any new additions in January.

Daniel Farke had said for much of the window that he expected a quiet January and despite late attempts to sign Cameron Archer from Southampton, they ended the window empty-handed.

For a team that isn't performing so well, this would often be an issue for supporters, but Farke's side have been excelling in the Championship this season.

With 66 points from their opening 31 games and only three losses - the most recent of which came in late November - they are firmly positioned at the top of the table and hold a five-point buffer over Sheffield United and Burnley.

Yet, you do get the overriding feeling that they could have done with that extra addition in attacking midfield.

For much of the window, they chased long-term target Emiliano Buendia, but the Argentine moved on loan from Aston Villa to Bayer Leverkusen and Farke may look at this with disappointment if Buendia plays a crucial role for Leverkusen over the coming months.

Related Leeds United: Jack Harrison stance on permanent Everton move revealed Harrison is keen to secure a permanent switch to the Merseyside outfit, despite his lack of success there this season.

Emi Buendia didn't see a Championship return as viable

Buendia rose to prominence under Farke at Norwich City, and it came as no surprise when Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear revealed in September that Buendia was one player on their list of potential targets for the summer transfer window.

However, a deal never materialised with the Villa player believing he had outgrown the second tier.

Emi Buendia Championship Record Appearances 77 Goals 23 Assists 28

Nevertheless, the Whites returned in this window and this time it looked more positive with Unai Emery confirming he wouldn't stand in the way of the attacking midfielder.

Competition arrived in the form of Bayer Leverkusen, but they still would have been hopeful, with the German giants preferring Manchester City's James McAtee.

Unfortunately for Leeds, Pep Guardiola stood firm on the young midfielder, refusing to let him leave. This led Xabi Alonso to turn to his second choice, quickly sealing a deal with Villa for Buendía. In the end, the Whites were left to wonder what might have been as the playmaker secured his move to Germany for the remainder of the season.

Leeds will be keeping an eye on Emi Buendia

If Leeds had followed through on their long-term interest, there is no doubt they would have picked up a player who would have slotted straight into their starting XI.

So far this season, Farke has deployed a 4-2-3-1 system with Brenden Aaronson playing as the central attacking midfielder. While the American has done a satisfactory job, he is nowhere near the level of the Argentine and you feel that the Elland Road faithful would have gladly welcomed Buendia into the starting line-up.

Instead, Leeds fans will have to watch from afar as Buendía looks to make an impact in Germany, helping Bayer Leverkusen in their push for silverware. The German side are competing on multiple fronts, and the 28-year-old was handed his first start under Alonso on Wednesday evening in their victory that secured a place in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals.

Whether he will keep his place in the starting line-up remains to be seen, but at his best, there’s no denying the quality and flair he can bring to the team.

Having signed a new contract with Villa until 2027 before his loan move, Leeds will know they could have another opportunity to pursue him permanently in the summer if they decide to reignite their interest.

This will likely come down to two key factors. Firstly, his performances at Leverkusen will be crucial - if he impresses over the next six months, the chances of him remaining in Germany will only increase. Secondly, Leeds' league status will play a major role, as it’s clear Buendía has little desire to return to the Championship.