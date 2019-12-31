Leeds United transfer target speaks out on his future with Championship club

Leeds United were previously linked with a move for Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala according to a report from teamTALK.

Ayala has been key to Middlesbrough’s recent upturn in form, which has seen Boro move up to 16th in the Championship table heading towards the end of the year.

Speaking in an interview with the Teesside Live, Ayala responded to the rumours linking him with a move away from Middlesbrough, and revealed that he is fully-focused on the situation with Jonathan Woodgate’s side.

“Of course I see all the media speculation, my friends send me all the stories to read and that is normal.

“But really I have to tell you that I am only concentrating on Middlesbrough and I’m not thinking about leaving in January or anything like that.”

The Spaniard went on to state that he will definitely stay with Middlesbrough until the end of this year’s campaign at the very least, and expressed his love for the club in comments which will surely put Boro supporters’ minds at ease.

“Sometimes in football things happen that are beyond your control but unless something really big happens – and I don’t think it will – I will definitely be at Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

“I have been here seven years and I’ve said before, I love this club. I don’t really think about going elsewhere.

“I just want to stay here and finish this season as well as I can and then let’s see what happens.”

Ayala and his Middlesbrough team-mates are next in action on New Year’s Day, when they take on high-flying Preston North End at Deepdale in what is certain to be a tricky test for Jonathan Woodgate’s men.

The Verdict:

Middlesbrough supporters will be delighted with his recent comments.

He’s been a key player for Boro for a number of years now, and given their recent struggles, it wouldn’t have come as a surprise to see him eyeing a move elsewhere.

It’ll be reassuring for Jonathan Woodgate to hear that Ayala is willing to stay until the end of the season, as he could be the type of player that decides which division Middlesbrough will be playing their football in next term.