Nadiem Amiri has been left out of the Bayer Leverkusen squad for their Europa League campaign, weeks after rejecting a move to Leeds United.

Leeds United fail in bid to sign Nadiem Amiri

It’s no secret that the Whites were desperate to sign the German international this summer, with Daniel Farke believed to have identified the player as a prime target for the attacking midfield role in his Leeds side.

However, despite the Championship side agreeing a fee with Leverkusen for Amiri, the player was not convinced, so the move didn’t happen.

Amiri had even travelled to Leeds at one stage, and was pictured walking around the city, but even though the club thought they would be able to secure his signature, it didn’t go through as the 26-year-old decided to stay put.

Nadiem Amiri struggling for game time at Bayer Leverkusen

Only Amiri will be able to say whether he regrets turning Leeds down now, but it’s fair to say he won’t be enjoying his time back in Germany from a football perspective.

That’s because he has made just one substitute appearance so far, which saw him come on in the 89th minute of the opening day win against RB Leipzig.

Since then Xabi Alonso has not called on the player, and it has been confirmed by the Rheinische Post that Amiri was not on the squad list submitted by the club for their Europa League campaign, even though there was space for Amiri.

Therefore, it adds that Amiri has no future at the club, with Alonso having several preferred options ahead of the former Hoffenheim man in midfield.

What next for Nadiem Amiri?

Obviously, the transfer window has shut in most countries across the world, so the likelihood is that Amiri will remain at Leverkusen until January at least.

He has a deal with the Bundesliga outfit that expires in 2024, so Amiri will be able to sign a pre-contract with clubs from January 1.

Whether he secures a move in the New Year, or waits until he becomes a free agent next summer, it seems apparent Amiri will be leaving Leverkusen at some point.

Could Leeds go back in for Nadiem Amiri?

In theory, yes. The fact he spoke to the club to the extent he did suggests he was tempted by the project, and, on paper, he would have been a brilliant signing for the Championship side.

If the Whites wanted to sign Amiri in January he would be available at a knockdown price due to his contract situation, or they could get him on a pre-contract ahead of next season.

But, you’d have to say the chances of this seem remote. The fans were understandably frustrated with how Amiri messed the club about, and Farke has made it clear he only wants players who are committed to the club.

With that in mind, you would think the Amiri to Leeds transfer talk ended when the deal didn’t happen in the summer.

What next for Leeds?

Pleasingly for Farke, the window is now shut, and he can focus on football, and he will be keen on getting points on the board to close the gap to the top two.

Leeds are back in action on Sunday when they make the trip to the capital to take on Millwall at The Den, a venue where they have struggled in the past.