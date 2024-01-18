Highlights Josh Doig is closing in on a move to Serie A side Sassuolo, leaving Leeds United without his signature.

Leeds had shown interest in signing Doig to bolster their defensive options.

Leeds need to make moves soon in the transfer window to avoid jeopardising their promotion push.

Josh Doig is reportedly closing in on a move to Serie A side Sassuolo amid interest from Leeds United.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, the Neroverdi have agreed a deal with Hellas Verona to sign the left-back this January.

Doig had been linked with a move to Marseille worth £4.3 million, but a failure to close the deal in time has led to it collapsing.

Sassuolo have since struck, and are now set to win the race to sign the Scot this winter.

Doig has spent the last 18 months with Hellas Verona, where he has made 34 appearances in the league.

Josh Doig transfer latest

It is believed a deal worth €6 million (£5.15 million) has been agreed between the two Italian clubs for the defender.

Former side Hibs will be entitled to 27.5 percent of the deal due to a sell-on clause, with Leeds set to miss out on his signature.

The Whites were reportedly interested in making a move for the 21-year-old as the club looks to bolster their defensive options.

However, they have been beaten to the punch by Sassuolo and will have to turn their attention to other targets instead.

A lack of options at left-back has seen it become a priority area for the club this winter, with Daniel Farke looking to build a side capable of competing for automatic promotion in 2024.

Leeds could also look to strengthen at right-back before the 1 February deadline, with both Luke Ayling and Djed Spence departing Elland Road already this month.

The Yorkshire outfit have yet to make any fresh additions to their squad, with the team looking to fight for a top two spot in the Championship.

The failure to sign Doig will have to see the club move onto alternative targets, although it is unclear just how hard they pushed to sign the Scotland international.

Leeds United league position

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Victory over Cardiff City last week saw Farke’s side keep pace with the likes of Southampton and Ipswich Town.

Goals from Patrick Bamford, Daniel James and Georginio Rutter sealed all three points against the Bluebirds.

Next up for Leeds is a clash against Preston North End at Elland Road on 21 January.

Leeds need to make moves soon

It is clear that Leeds want and need to strengthen this January, but they have yet to make any moves.

There are still a couple of weeks remaining in the window, but time is also running out on completing deals.

The longer the club waits, the more difficult it will become to identify and secure targets, with the failure to sign Doig a prime example.

The Yorkshire outfit could regret not acting sooner, as they could be left without any new additions which could jeopardise their promotion push.