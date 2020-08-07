Leeds United transfer strategy becomes clearer as deal for forward edges closer

Joe Gelhardt is edging closer to becoming a Leeds United player, with the Whites set to bolster their youth ranks in the coming summer ahead of a return to the Premier League.

Leeds have been keen on Gelhardt for some time and plan on luring him out of Wigan Athletic following their administration and subsequent relegation into League One.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are closing in on a deal for 18-year-old Gelhardt.

The teenage striker managed 21 appearances across all competitions over his senior career with Wigan, with his reputation growing in 2019/20 as Paul Cook placed faith in him regularly in the matchday squad.

Gelhardt scored his first senior goal in a 2-2 draw with Hull City in September, with the teenager’s late effort securing the Latics a valuable point against the Tigers.

It appears that Gelhardt will be one of a number of young players brought to Elland Road this summer, with the YEP also stating Leeds plan to sign young players to cover the first-team and, eventually, challenge for starting spots.

Widely reported, Cody Drameh could be one of those players as Leeds look to sign the right-back from Fulham.

The Verdict

Gelhardt looks a great signing for Leeds.

He isn’t going to be a starter next season, but such is his potential, Leeds are comfortable he’s worth this pursuit.

It’s been a strategy at Leeds to bring in young players since Andrea Radrizzani arrived in England and, even after promotion, it looks like that will continue.

