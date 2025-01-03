Leeds United are a side vying for automatic promotion for the second consecutive season in the Championship, with Daniel Farke's side hoping to better 2023/24 after losing to Southampton in the play-off final.

Despite enjoying a fine season and clocking up a points tally which would ordinarily win a club automatic promotion, Leeds had to plan their next steps for the season carefully in the Championship after missing out on promotion to the top-flight.

Plenty of players left the club again this summer. However, despite having just missed out on automatic promotion, there remained optimism that the club could be strong again this season, with Championship competition perhaps less fierce at the top-end of the division when looking at the teams that have gone up and come down.

Championship Table 24/25 (standings as of 3rd January) Rank Team Played GD Points 1 Leeds United 25 +29 52 2 Burnley 25 +21 49 3 Sheffield United 25 +18 49 4 Sunderland 25 +16 47 5 Middlesbrough 25 +11 40 6 West Brom 25 +11 39

Now, with the window open, you would imagine that the nine or ten clubs realistically capable of finishing inside the Championship's top six, and especially those targeting an automatic finish, will be identifying the January transfer window as a strong opportunity to source additional bodies, depth, and quality.

They cannot afford to be totally inactive in the market again over the next month and will know the importance of getting the January transfer window right this time around. It could be pivotal in shaping the second half of the campaign. So, in the meantime, with a big winter ahead for Farke and the Leeds hierarchy, here we have taken a look at some of the latest transfer news and the biggest headlines coming out of the club.

1 Leeds United lead Wolves in the race for Nico Elvedi

Leeds are currently leading the race to sign Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi ahead of Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

News of Leeds' reported interest first came via GiveMeSport, who reported Leeds are targeting the defender, but are weighing up whether to sanction a move this January or to wait until the summer transfer window instead.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Leeds currently hold the upper hand in the race to sign Elvedi. Farke is thought to be happy with the squad he has at his disposal but is not ruling out a reunion with the defender in the future.

The 28-year-old can play as either a centre back or a right back and could be available for as little as £10 million. Leeds are currently favourites to sign him, but a deal may have to wait until the summer, with Elvedi thought to be reluctant to drop into the Championship at present.

Leeds are keen on a move for a new attacking midfielder in 2025, but it won’t lead to a deal to sign Emi Buendia from Aston Villa, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Farke is keen to bring in a creative midfielder to his side this year, with the club targeting promotion to the Premier League. That's despite Brenden Aaronson coming back into the side this season and earning himself a place in Farke’s first-team plans.

The club are still reportedly planning to add competition for game time for the US international in the form of a new No.10 signing. Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear revealed in September that Buendia was one player on their list of potential targets for the summer transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise.

And whilst many expected a potential move to be rekindled due to his lack of game-time at VIlla Park, it is understood that a move for the Argentinian playmaker is unlikely to materialise at this stage, with his wages seen as a stumbling block currently.

3 Everton set to make Jack Harrison decision this month

Everton must make a key decision on Leeds loanee Jack Harrison if they want to pursue a move for Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene, who is set to be available temporarily this January transfer window.

A loan clause in his contract has seen the Leeds winger temporarily switch to Goodison Park on season-long loans in the past two campaigns. There, Harrison has remained a consistent member of the Everton first-team ever since he first stepped foot on Merseyside.

However, he hasn't quite been at the same level that he was at with Leeds during their recent top-flight stint. Everton are thought to be keen on Philogene, who is set to be made available for a short-term loan move, according to The Athletic.

A deal for Everton for Philogene may involve them taking some decisive action with regard to their Leeds loanee instead, with Harrison making up one half of the two domestic loans that the Toffees are allowed to make, with the other being centre-forward Armando Broja.

Should they decide to pursue a move for the 22-year-old Villa winger, then they would either need to terminate one of those current loans early or sign them permanently, as per The Athletic.