Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford could be on his way out of Elland Road in January.

This is according to Mick Brown, who has told Football Insider the Whites are open to letting the player depart, with just over two months to go until the winter transfer window opens.

Bamford hasn't exactly enjoyed the best time since the club returned to the Championship, spending a chunk of this period on the sidelines and failing to score enough goals to make a real difference for Daniel Farke's men.

Instead, others have stepped up to the plate, with the likes of Joel Piroe and Crysencio Summerville getting into double figures last season.

Piroe has also started this season well and this has been much-needed, with Bamford yet to get himself on the scoresheet this season and Summerville making the move to West Ham United.

Joel Piroe's 2024/25 campaign at Leeds United so far Appearances 10 Goals 4 Assists 1 (Figures correct as of October 18th, 2024)

Mateo Joseph has also done well during the early stages of the 2024/25 campaign - and although he doesn't have the goals to show for it just yet - it's clear that Leeds benefit from having the Spanish youth international in their team.

In fairness to Bamford, he could still have a role to play at Elland Road despite his limited appearances so far this season, considering fellow forward Joe Gelhardt hasn't won much game time either and is probably behind the former England international in the pecking order.

However, the 31-year-old is reportedly keen to leave the club next summer and that gives the Whites a big decision on his future, with his current deal expiring in 2026.

Leeds United open to letting Patrick Bamford leave - Mick Brown

Brown has revealed that Leeds are open to letting Bamford leave - but he has warned the player that he won't be able to make the step back up to the Premier League if he makes an exit.

The former Manchester United figure told Football Insider: "I’ve heard Leeds are open to letting him leave. His record in front of goal isn’t particularly impressive and hasn’t been for a while now. He’s had countless injury issues as well which have caused them trouble.

"Where Leeds want to go, they want to earn promotion and they want to be a Premier League side. He doesn’t fit that mould because he couldn’t cut it last time they were up there other than one season which was an outlier by all means.

"I think his time at Leeds has come to an end. It’s time for Leeds to move him on. But he won’t be going upwards. He’ll have to settle for a step down."

Daniel Farke may need to make several changes in Leeds United's striker department

Piroe and Joseph are two players that need to be retained.

Joseph could potentially attract interest following a bright start to the season - but Leeds need to keep him for longer - which should allow them to maximise his value before he's offloaded.

Piroe, meanwhile, is a fairly experienced forward who has already been there and done it at this level, and the Dutchman knows exactly what's required.

In terms of Bamford and Gelhardt, both players probably need to move on for the sake of their own careers, especially the latter, who is still young and has a high ceiling.

Signings will be needed to replace them if they both leave, so there could be work for Farke to do in the striker department in January.