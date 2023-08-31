Highlights Leeds United are keen to keep Joe Gelhardt at Elland Road despite interest from other clubs.

Gelhardt's experience in the Championship will be valuable for Leeds this season.

It would be unwise for Leeds to let Gelhardt go, as they would strengthen a potential promotion rival and need to find a replacement for him.

Leeds United are keen to keep Joe Gelhardt at Elland Road beyond the end of the summer window, according to Leeds Live.

When the Whites were relegated, many of their supporters may have envisaged seeing some of their younger players being loaned out despite their fall to the Championship.

The likes of Gelhardt, Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell all spent time on loan in the second tier last season and it was unclear whether they would be included in Daniel Farke's plans.

Unfortunately for the West Yorkshire side, they were unable to get new players through the door quickly with their takeover causing those delays and that allowed the trio mentioned to try and establish themselves as useful first-teamers at Elland Road.

All three have been involved for the Whites this term and have been useful squad options for Farke who will need as much depth as possible to give him the best chance of guiding his team back to the Premier League quickly.

The second-tier experience Gelhardt already has under his belt should serve him well this term if he remains with the Whites and there's less than 48 hours to go in the transfer window now.

Which club is interested in Joe Gelhardt?

Considering there isn't much time left to go before the deadline, it looked as though Gelhardt was certain to stay at Elland Road until at least January.

However, a report from Football Insider emerged yesterday, stating that Ipswich Town were interested in striking a deal for the former Wigan Athletic man.

The Tractor Boys are just one of several teams interested in the forward though, according to the same report.

With this, Leeds could face a real battle to hold on to the player in the next day or two.

However, the Whites are reportedly keen to keep hold of Gelhardt and it would be difficult to see the striker pushing for a move away from Elland Road if that's the case.

Should Leeds United keep hold of Joe Gelhardt?

One thing Leeds certainly shouldn't be looking to do is strengthen a potential promotion rival and that's what they would be doing if they allowed him to make the move to Portman Road.

Although Gelhardt may not be the finished product yet, he will only improve and they may regret letting him go out on loan or permanently if an exit was sanctioned.

They may have the likes of Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe as options up top, but Piroe could potentially play in the 10 role at times, Bamford is currently out injured and Rutter has been linked with an exit.

If they did loan out Gelhardt, they would need to replace him and that isn't ideal for a side that needs to strengthen a couple of areas in the next 48 hours even without needing to fill the void that his departure would create.

With this in mind, keeping him is the right stance to take at this point, even if he would win more game time out on loan than he will at Elland Road.

If it gets to January and they can afford to loan him out, they should do that.