Highlights Leeds United rejected an offer for Meslier in the summer window.

Despite this, the club would not be too upset to see Meslier leave in January, as they initially brought in Karl Darlow to be their number-one stopper.

Leeds have the luxury of demanding a big fee for Meslier due to his long contract.

Leeds United are relaxed about the possibility of seeing Illan Meslier depart Elland Road in January, according to Football Insider.

The Whites saw plenty of players leave during the summer transfer window - but the West Yorkshire side weren't able to generate as much revenue from sales as some other teams in their division due to the fact many of their key first-teamers departed on loan.

They did sell the likes of Rodrigo and Tyler Adams, with the latter allowing Leeds to generate around £24m.

But the fact they didn't make a lot of money on those that have been loaned out could have persuaded the Whites to cash in on some of their other players to give Daniel Farke a healthy amount to spend in the transfer market.

But the Whites decided against selling some of their key players.

Angus Kinnear's Leeds United admission on Illan Meslier

Leeds CEO Kinnear revealed to The Square Ball podcast earlier this month that they rejected an offer between £20m and £30m for Meslier during the summer window, with the offer roughly in the middle of those two figures.

That's a sizeable amount of money but considering the goalkeeper is still young and has plenty of time left on his contract, the Whites had the license to take a tough stance on him.

Leeds United's stance on Illan Meslier

Despite rejecting a big offer for him in the summer, Football Insider believes Leeds wouldn't be too upset to see him depart during the January window.

This is because Karl Darlow was originally brought in to be Leeds' number-one stopper, according to the same outlet.

But that didn't go according to plan and with Darlow dropping down a division in his likely quest to secure more first-team football, he hasn't yet been given a great chance to shine by Farke who has stood by Meslier.

Should Leeds United sell Illan Meslier?

With Meslier's contract not expiring until 2026, the Whites have the license to demand a big fee for him in January and next summer as well, so the club shouldn't feel under major pressure to sell him.

However, it would probably benefit Farke's side if they did sell him if they don't secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

If it looks as though they will be in the promotion mix at the end of the season by the time January comes around though, they should probably look to keep Meslier because he could be an asset for the West Yorkshire side if they go back up.

Already having experience playing at the top level, the Frenchman will only get better and is still young quite for a keeper, so the Whites shouldn't actively be looking to sell him unless he tries to force an exit.

If he does leave though, Leeds know they have a very capable and experienced keeper in Darlow who could step up to the plate.

The ex-Magpie will be desperate to prove his worth, which can only be a good thing for the Whites if he can channel that energy and hunger in a positive way. He certainly has the experience to keep himself in check.