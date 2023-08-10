Leeds United progressed from the first round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night with a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town, but the whole day was far from straightforward for the Whites.

United even went behind at Elland Road against Matt Taylor's side, but a second half fightback saw goals from Pascal Struijk and Joe Gelhardt overturn the deficit and put them into the hat for the second round, in which they secured an away clash with League Two Salford City.

The result took a back seat though to events that played out throughout the day involving transfers, with Leeds seemingly suffering multiple blows in their pursuit to create a squad capable of winning promotion from the Championship.

It looked as though United had agreed a deal to sign Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, with Daniel Farke keen to re-unite with a player he shared some great times with at Carrow Road and at the age of 23 could still improve on what he is.

However, at the last moment and with Aarons on his way to Leeds, AFC Bournemouth hijacked the move and the defender looks like he is now going to put pen-to-paper with the Cherries to return to Premier League football.

And things got even worse when just after their win over Shrewsbury, it was revealed by the Daily Mail that exciting teenage forward Wilfried Gnonto had asked to be left out of the matchday squad as he wants away from Elland Road - despite featuring in the first match of the campaign against Cardiff City.

Farke essentially confirmed the rumours by revealing post-match that Gnonto was unavailable for selection but wasn't injured, essentially leaving his future at the club in doubt.

What is the latest on transfer interest in Wilfried Gnonto?

As already reported this summer, Everton have been strong admirers of the 19-year-old Italy international and have seen a £15 million offer rejected for his services.

The Toffees however remain interested, but it doesn't look like Leeds are going to budge on their stance for one of their prized assets.

Gnonto, one of the players that does not have a relegation release clause in his contract, is not for sale in the eyes of Leeds, according to a report from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

However, like many first-teamers who have departed Leeds this summer, there is the scope in the final few days of the transfer window later this month for the youngster to depart on a loan deal.

And that is of interest to both Everton and also Aston Villa, who are both said to be extremely interested in striking a deal for Gnonto, who scored two Premier League goals last season and notched four assists.

How long does Wilfried Gnonto have left on his Leeds contract?

Gnonto has four years remaining on his contract at Elland Road and with United not wanting to lose him after just one year of service, it looks as though only a loan move with no permanent option could be available to the pint-sized Italian.

What we do know is though that he wants out of the club and Premier League teams are interested - it is now a wait and see job to see what happens with his situation.