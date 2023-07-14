New Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke will probably have a much different squad to choose from than he has now when the Championship season kicks off in a few weeks time.

Plenty of the Whites' star players have been linked with moves away, and one of those is Wilfried Gnonto - a player who could make the club plenty of profit on the £4 million they spent last year to sign him from FC Zurich in Switzerland.

Gnonto featured 28 times in all competitions for Leeds in his debut campaign, scoring four times and assisting a further four goals, with his explosive ways being one of the highlights of a miserable campaign for the West Yorkshire outfit.

There is plenty of interest in Gnonto's services following his showings last season, with both Everton and Aston Villa in the Premier League keen to give the youngster an immediate return to the top flight of English football.

Italian clubs have also been interested in recent times, with giants such as AC Milan and Juventus both linked, but it is believed - per TalkSPORT - that Gnonto wants to remain in England.

What is Leeds United's stance on Wilfried Gnonto's future?

Leeds would almost certainly not want to lose any of their top stars this summer as their aim is to make it back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but the decrease in income following relegation means it's a given.

Key players who will fetch big fees include Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison, and the sales of these individuals will give Farke more funds to play with in order to rebuild the squad.

And with his major potential as well as the skills he's already showed in a Leeds shirt, Gnonto is one of the players that could bring in £20 million or more to the Elland Road coffers this summer

Now, according to Football Insider, Leeds are expecting to cash in on the 11-cap Italy international this summer amid the major interest in his services.

It remains to be seen as to where Gnonto will move to next, whether that is the Premier League once again or back to Italy, but it has now seemingly been made clear that the teenager will be departing Elland Road this summer.

How much should Leeds sell Wilfried Gnonto for?

Leeds are very much in a strong position when it comes to Gnonto considering he has four years remaining on his contract at Elland Road.

They will not have to sell for a cut-price fee, but if he is making noises about wanting a return to the Premier League then it would be best to cash in on any unhappy players.

Not just any old young players get capped for Italy with regularity at such an age though - Gnonto clearly has a lot of untapped potential so Leeds have to be looking at north of £20 million plus add-ons for the forward's services.

Anything less would be a bit of a disservice to the pint-sized Italian, but with multiple clubs in for his services there could end up being a bit of an auction when it comes to his sale.