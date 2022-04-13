Leeds United transfer revelation emerges involving Nottingham Forest

Premier League club Leeds United have been keeping a close eye on Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson for a considerable amount of time, as per journalist Pete O’Rourke who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The 20-year-old has been one of the Championship’s best players this term, an impressive achievement considering he was plying his trade in League One with Lincoln City last term, thriving under the stewardship of Michael Appleton at that point.

Recording 14 goals and seven assists in 39 second-tier appearances so far this season, the Welshman has adapted seamlessly to life in Forest’s division with his side now setting their sights on automatic promotion.

His progress hasn’t gone unnoticed by others, with Brentford thought to be a long-term admirer after first expressing their interest in the attacker’s services last summer, prior to him making a real impact in the second tier.

And his performances at a higher level has only gone on to increase interest in his signature, with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United also thought to have been monitoring his situation at the City Ground.

They were in the running with Leeds who weren’t named alongside the Bees as a side interested in him last summer – but are thought to have been looking at the 20-year-old for some time.

This is according to reporter O’Rourke, who said: “I know Leeds scouts have been watching Johnson for a while, so I’m sure they might be thinking he could be a good addition to the team, especially if they lost someone like Raphinha.”

The Verdict:

Considering he shone at the LNER Stadium during the 2020/21 campaign, playing a huge part in guiding Appleton’s side to the play-off final, it wouldn’t be a major surprise if their interest dated to back then.

The Whites are a side that certainly don’t seem to be scared of scanning the EFL for talent – and one example of that is their reported pursuit of Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien last summer.

It may have been quite harmful to Johnson if he had taken the step up to the top tier straight away last summer – but with more second-tier experience under his belt now – he has the right to be looking at a top-flight move when the summer comes along.

Without being disrespectful to Leeds though, he is developing well enough in the East Midlands under the guidance of Steve Cooper to stay where he is at this stage and the latter’s coaching ability could play a key part in Forest’s ability to retain one of their prized assets.

Still, a move to the Whites could be good in the future if they remain in their current division – and Johnson already has the experience of playing in front of a big crowd so he won’t be fazed by a move to Elland Road.