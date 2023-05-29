Heading into Sunday evening's final round of Premier League fixtures, Leeds United were well and truly up against it.

Not only did Leeds need a victory in their match at Elland Road against Tottenham Hotspur, Sam Allardyce's side also needed results elsewhere to go their way, with Everton taking on AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park, and Leeds facing West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

Unfortunately for Leeds, not only did Everton and West Ham win their respective matches, Leeds were beaten convincingly at Elland Road by Tottenham, with Harry Kane and company running out 4-1 away winners.

Come the full-time whistle, then, a 19th place Premier League finish and relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Naturally, when a club suffers relegation, one consequence is that they tend to lose a lot of their top talent, who are either too good to drop down to the second tier, or are on too high of a salary, or both.

One player Leeds United look set to lose in the coming months is US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

Aaronson only joined the club last summer, playing 36 games in the top flight for the club as they suffered relegation.

However, The Athletic now report that the 22-year-old has a relegation release clause in his contract that has now become active with the club's relegation confirmed.

Indeed, they claim that sources close to the situation expect the clause to be triggered this summer, too, meaning Aaronson will move on.

How much is Brenden Aaronson's Leeds United release clause?

It is unclear at this stage what sort of fee is required to trigger Aaronson's release clause at Leeds United.

According to The Athletic, though, Leeds signed the midfielder for £25 million last summer.

As such, it would seem unlikely that the release clause would be lower than this figure. However, we simply do not know at this stage.

Aside from Aaronson, Leeds United's relegation is likely to see the 22-year-old's international teammates Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams depart, too.

The Athletic claim that McKennie will now return to his parent side - Italian club Juventus.

Meanwhile, their report also reveals that Tyler Adams is also expected to depart Elland Road.

Indeed, it looks a busy summer ahead for Leeds United.

Their first port of call, though, will surely be to confirm who will be in charge of the side next season.