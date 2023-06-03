Leeds United are looking to add a left-back, centre-midfield player and a forward as their priorities going into the summer transfer window.

Leeds set for busy transfer window

The Yorkshire side suffered relegation to the Championship on the final day of the Premier League campaign, after a 4-1 loss at home to Spurs capped off a miserable campaign.

Like any club that drops to the second tier, the Whites will be hit financially, so a host of sales are expected over the coming weeks as they look to balance the books. The likes of Brenden Aaronson, Willy Gnonto and Ilan Meslier are among the players to have already been linked with a move away.

However, the hierarchy at Elland Road will also be tasked with adding to the group to ensure they are ready to cope with the demands of the Championship, and Football Insider have claimed that three positions are on their radar as priorities.

They state that a new left-back is expected to arrive, with that having been a problem position for Leeds in the top-flight, whilst there are doubts about the future of Junior Firpo, who hasn’t convinced anyway since his move from Barcelona.

As well as that, a central midfielder is on their radar, and a new forward. Weston McKennie was brought to the club in January to improve the midfield, but that didn’t work out, whilst scoring goals was an issue during the run-in, as Leeds relied too heavily on Rodrigo.

The immediate priority for the club is to bring in a new head coach, with Scott Parker, Steven Gerrard and Carlos Corberan all thought to be in the frame.

Leeds need to move quickly this summer

There’s so much to do for Leeds and whilst the new season may seem a long way away, they need to get started in terms of the major changes that must happen at Elland Road. Of course, the priority is a new head coach, but after that, there will be a high turnover of players.

This update won’t come as too much of a surprise, but all fans will agree that they’re three positions that urgently need addressing. In truth, whether the club stayed in the Premier League or not, they would need to be on the lookout for a left-back, midfielder and forward, because the harsh reality is the current crop just haven’t done enough.

So, it will be interesting to see who they bring in during the coming weeks, and it’s obviously going to be influenced by who they can shift. Either way, a massive summer lies ahead for Leeds, and it’s one they must get right if they’re to bounce back straight away.