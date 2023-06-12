Leeds United had a disastrous season during the 2022/23 campaign, having suffered relegation back to the Championship and will be keen to get to work this summer on bouncing straight back to the Premier League.

There are likely to be a host of changes at Elland Road this summer, with plenty of work behind the scenes still to be resolved despite the finalisation of 49ers Enterprises takeover last week.

The impact of relegation is not only one that carries financial significance for Leeds, but also one that will seriously dismantle the playing squad as well.

There are plenty of senior players in the Leeds squad that are not going to be playing second tier football next season, likely to be subject to strong interest, especially for those with pedigree at international level.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Here, we look at all the latest news surrounding Leeds' transfer window plans…

Rodrigo Moreno

Rodrigo finished as Leeds’ top scorer last season with 15 goals and two assists from 35 games.

However, even at 32, he has shown his credentials to remain a top flight player and will have aspirations to play in the European Championships for Spain, which are coming up at the end of 2023/24.

The forward has one year remaining on his deal and Cadena COPE (via Sport Witness), are reporting that Rodrigo is now an "option" for the La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

This is reportedly because the 32-year-old has a release clause in his Leeds contract that allows him to leave for as little as €3.5m following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Marc Roca

Roca is closing in on a loan deal to Real Betis with talks over a move set to be thrashed out on Monday.

That's according to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, who claim the La Liga side will hold an option to buy clause inserted in the deal as part of the agreement with the Whites.

Football League World exclusively revealed over the weekend that a deal between the two clubs is imminent.

Crysencio Summerville

Leeds have rejected a bid for Summerville from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, Football League World sources have revealed to us.

Dutch outlet FCUpdate have claimed that Aston Villa are looking to bring the winger to the club during the upcoming transfer window, alongside PSV and RB Leipzig.

He is the subject of a lot of interest, with BILD claiming Borussia Dortmund are also keen, and Phil Hay of The Athletic also claiming Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are keen.

Gustavo Hamer

Football League World sources have also been told that Leeds are plotting a very ambitious raid of Championship play-off finalists Coventry City for midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

He is seen as a marquee signing but there is however doubt among the club hierarchy as to whether they could tempt Hamer to making a move to a fellow Championship outfit as there is expected to be interest from elsewhere in Europe.

Hamer contributed to 11 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions, with two of those goals coming in the Sky Blues' play-off campaign, and is sure to have suitors at a higher level than the second tier.