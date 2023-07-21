Highlights Leeds United have already overseen several departures, both permanent and on loan, as they prepare for the new season.

Daniel Farke has been appointed as the new manager and will be leading the team's promotion charge.

Leeds have made initial contact with Swansea City for striker Joel Piroe and are interested in French midfielder Edouard Michut.

Work in the transfer window is well underway at Leeds United, with plenty of departures already confirmed at Elland Road.

The Whites have already seen the likes of Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, and Joel Robles complete permanent exits away for Elland Road, and Adam Forshaw has also been released following the expiry of his contract.

There have also been five loan exits from the club, too: Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, and Marc Roca have all completed temporary departures for the 2023/24 season.

There has also been a managerial appointment in amongst all the chaos at Elland Road in the middle stage of this summer, with two-time winner of the second tier, Daniel Farke, being tasked with leading a promotion charge.

There are likely to be a number of changes behind the scenes this summer, with plenty still to be resolved for Leeds' new majority owners, 49ers Enterprises, and Farke.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Leeds completed their first senior incoming thus far, in the form of versatile 22-year-old Ethan Ampadu, who has arrived on a permanent transfer from Chelsea. He joins on a four-year deal following several loan moves in England and abroad.

Further incomings should be forthcoming to ensure Farke has a squad which is ready to battle it out at the top end of the division and achieve promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

With that in mind, here, we look at all the latest news surrounding Leeds' transfer window plans…

Leeds have made initial contact with Swansea City for striker Joel Piroe, according to WalesOnline, who claim that the Swans are "set to hold crunch talks" this week with Piroe's representatives to discuss his future.

Piroe has one-year remaining on his contract in South Wales and the 23-year-old is unwilling to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

Swansea valued Piroe at £20 million last summer and could look for close to that figure again in the current window. The Dutchman has scored or assisted 49 goals in 88 Championship games since joining Swansea.

Leeds interest in Edouard Michut

Sunderland may have turned down the option to buy Michut from Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent basis this summer, but he could still make a return to the Championship with Leeds.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds are one of many clubs who are keen on the talented young French midfielder, with the engine room an area that Daniel Farke needs to add to this summer.

Ampadu has bolstered them there, but Roca and Forshaw's departures has left a void in midfield, and this could be amplified further if Tyler Adams moves on. Michut played in 28 games for Sunderland last season, helping them to a spot in the play-offs.

Everton have made a firm move for the Italian international, with the Daily Mail revealing that a £15m offer was lodged for Gnonto.

However, Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post is reporting: "Gnonto is making no attempt to force his way out of Elland Road despite the transfer noise surrounding the teenager.

He has reported back for training this week, and has not shown any signs of "a burning desire to leave" so far.

Elia Caprile sell-on clause to benefit Leeds

Leeds are set to earn a seven-figure windfall from the deal involving Bari and Napoli for goalkeeper Elia Caprile.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the former Leeds stopper is set to make the switch to the Serie A title holders, with Leeds holding a sell-on clause in the deal, too.

A deal worth around €6 or 7 million (£5.1 or £6 million) has been agreed between the two Italian sides, and Leeds' sell-on clause is worth 25 per cent, meaning that the club stands to earn up to £1.25 million from this deal.