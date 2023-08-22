Leeds United have had a busy summer of transfer activity following their return to the Championship.

There is just over a week remaining in the window for the Whites to complete their remaining business.

It has been a disappointing start to the campaign for Daniel Farke’s side, winning none of their opening three games.

This has only emphasised the need to finish their transfer business in order for everything at Elland Road to settle down.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Next up for Leeds is a trip to Portman Road to take on high-flying Ipswich Town, who are already seven points clear of Farke’s side.

Before then, we take a look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding the Yorkshire club…

Leeds United eye Lewis O’Brien

According to Alan Nixon, Leeds are set to step up their interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

The midfielder joined the Reds just 12 months ago but quickly fell down the pecking order of Steve Cooper’s side.

O’Brien spent the second half of last season out on loan with MLS side DC United after a move to Blackburn Rovers fell through on deadline day.

But Leeds could be his next destination, with Farke keen to bolster his midfield options before the 1 September deadline.

What is the latest news surrounding Wilfried Gnonto?

The Wilfried Gnonto saga has been a huge off-field distraction at Leeds.

The winger has attracted the interest of Everton, despite the Championship club’s claims that the player is not for sale.

According to Football Transfers, the Toffees are preparing another offer to try and tempt Leeds into a sale.

Everton have already seen an offer worth £25 million rejected, but are considering a bid closer to the £30 million mark to test Leeds’ resolve.

Glen Kamara agreement

Leeds United are keen to upgrade in midfield following the departure of Tyler Adams to Bournemouth.

According to the Scottish Sun, a £5.5 million deal has been agreed with Rangers for Glen Kamara.

The 27-year-old was identified as a primary target earlier in the summer, but competition from Coventry City and Middlesbrough emerged earlier this week.

This has seen Leeds move quickly to secure a deal with Rangers for the player, who has fallen out of favour at Ibrox under Michael Beale.

This has put Leeds in pole position to secure the signature of the midfielder.

What is Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra stance?

According to Football Insider, Leeds will not accept a loan offer for Luis Sinisterra this summer.

The forward has caught the attention of multiple clubs this window, including Brentford and former side Feyenoord.

However, the Yorkshire side will only consider permanent offers for the winger having already seen the likes of Robin Koch and Jack Harrison depart on loan in recent weeks.

It was reported that the Bees made an enquiry over the availability of the 24-year-old, but were told that any temporary offers would not be accepted.

Sinisterra is currently training away from the first team squad, alongside Gnonto, given the level of speculation surrounding his future.

Leeds have just over one week to resolve these deals before the window shuts until January.