Leeds United had a season to forget during the 2022/23 campaign, having suffered relegation back to the Championship and will be keen to get to work this summer on making an immediate return to the Premier League.

There are likely to be a host of changes at Elland Road behind the scenes this summer, with plenty still to be resolved for Leeds' new majority owners, 49ers Enterprises.

The impact of relegation to the second tier is not only one that carries financial significance for the Whires, but also one that will likely see a number of players depart from playing squad as well.

There are plenty of first-team players in Leeds' squad who are not going to be playing Championship football next season. Many players have played their whole career in the top-flight or will want to make sure they can retain their place at international level.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

With that in mind, here, we look at all the latest news surrounding Leeds' transfer window plans…

Illan Meslier

Premier League sides are looking to take advantage of the club’s relegation, with Meslier a player of interest.

It has since emerged that the goalkeeper has a relegation clause that could allow him to leave on loan this summer, as per Simon Jones’ Daily Mail transfer confidential.

London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are two teams that are believed to hold an interest in the goalkeeper, who could now sign him on loan for the 2023/24 season. without Leeds turning a profit on the 23-year-old.

Diego Llorente

Further details have been revealed of AS Roma's move for Llorente from Leeds, with Fabrizio Romano reporting recently that Roma still want to re-sign the 29-year-old this summer, but not for the pre-agreed €18m price tag.

Romano then dropped a further update over the weekend, stating that the two clubs are closing in on a deal for the centre-back.

This has since been confirmed as true, with Italian journalist Daniele Longo of Calcio Mercato believing the deal is done, for an outright loan, he said: "It is done for the return of Llorente to Roma, outright loan."

Brenden Aaronson

It has been revealed by the Daily Mail that Fulham are pushing to sign the former RB Salzburg man on loan. The 22-year-old scored just once from 36 Premier League games last season.

Like Meslier, Aaronson is believed to have a clause in his contract that enables him to depart on a temporary basis following relegation to the second tier.

However, there are reportedly certain financial factors that need to be met, and the update confirms that Fulham are not yet at that stage, and it’s so far unclear whether they will go back with an improved offer for the USMNT international.

Wilfried Gnonto

According to The Mirror, if Premier League side Crystal Palace lose their star player Wilfried Zaha this summer, they will turn to the 19-year-old as his replacement.

The report also outlines Brighton and West Ham United's interest in the Italian international as well. Gnonto is under contract at Elland Road until 2027.

Adding to this, Sky Sports' Gianluca Di Marzio believes Everton are said to be striving to reinforce their attacking options ahead of the upcoming campaign with Gnonto on their list of options.