Leeds United had a dreadful campaign during the 2022/23 season, having suffered relegation back to the Championship and will be keen to get to work this summer on bouncing straight back to the Premier League.

There are likely to be a number of changes at Elland Road behind the scenes this summer, with plenty still to be resolved despite the takeover of 49ers Enterprises coming to a conclusion last week.

The impact of demotion to the second tier is not only one that carries financial significance for Leeds, but also one that will sizeably dismantle the playing squad as well.

There are plenty of first-team players in the Whites' squad who are not going to be playing Championship football next season, especially for those with reputation as top-flight players and who have played at international level.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Here, we look at all the latest news surrounding Leeds' transfer window plans…

Jayson Molumby

Leeds are interested in signing West Bromwich Albion midfielder and Republic of Ireland international Jayson Molumby, it has emerged.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Elland Road outfit are keen on the Baggies midfielder.

Molumby is said to be available at the right price, as per Nixon's report, with Leeds reportedly looking to bolster their midfield this summer, with Adam Forshaw out of contract and interest in Marc Roca and Tyler Adams continuing to grow.

Everton want Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto

Harrison netted seven goals and registered five assists in the Premier League last season.

According to a report from Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers, Everton have begun talks with the Whites to try and bring both Harrison and Gnonto to Goodison Park.

It is claimed that Harrison has a release clause due to Leeds' relegation to the Championship of around £16 million, but there is no such stipulation involved with Gnonto.

Sean Dyche is after at least one new winger this summer, with both of the Leeds pair under consideration from the Toffees.

Rangers' bid for Charlie Cresswell

Football League World has been exclusively informed by sources that the 20-year-old is a target for Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, and a bid has already been placed by the Gers to try and bring the young defender north of the border.

Leeds have swiftly rejected the bid, with our sources telling us that Michael Beale and co have failed in their initial bid to sign the England U21 international as an undisclosed offer has been turned down.

The Championship is a strongly utilised market by Rangers, as they have already signed multiple players who played from the second tier last season since Beale was appointed at Rangers in November, with Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell, and Dujon Sterling all putting pen to paper on deals at Ibrox.

Tyler Adams

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Brighton have joined the list of clubs eyeing a deal to sign the USMNT captain, with the Seagulls said to be weighing up an offer worth £25 million for the 24-year-old midfielder.

However, they are set to face competition from league rivals Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Aston Villa, who have all enquired about the availability of the player, according to the report.

Newcastle United and Manchester United have already been linked with a move for Adam this summer, too.