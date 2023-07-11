Work is already underway for Daniel Farke at Leeds United this summer, with departures already confirmed from Elland Road.

There are likely to be a number of changes behind the scenes this summer, with plenty still to be resolved for Leeds' new majority owners, 49ers Enterprises, and Farke.

Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Robin Koch (loan), Diego Llorente (loan), and Brenden Aaronson (loan) have all already departed the club. Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have seen their contracts expire but been offered the chance to train with the first-team with the possibility that they could earn new deals on fresh terms.

The impact of relegation to the second tier is not only one that carries financial significance for the Whites, but also one that will likely see a number of other players leave from the playing squad as well during the coming weeks.

Many players have played their whole career in the top-flight and will be minded to move on to play at a higher level or to make sure they can retain their place at international level.

The Whites are yet to make their first signing of the window, but incomings are also to be forthcoming to ensure Farke has a squad which is ready to battle it out at the top end of the division and achieve promotion at the first time of asking.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

With that in mind, here, we look at all the latest news surrounding Leeds' transfer window plans…

Wilfried Gnonto

Fresh interest in Willy Gnonto has emerged in the form of Inter Milan. They join fellow Serie A giants in the form of AC Milan and Fiorentina, according to a report from Calcio Mercato. The trio are said to be eyeing up deals for the 19-year-old attacker.

Spazio Inter are claiming that the Champions League finalists have an interest in Gnonto, in which his agent held talks with club chiefs over the weekend.

They are inclined to part ways with Argentine forward Joaquin Correa after a below-par debut season in Milan, and any move to re-sign Gnonto would be contingent on the Argentine's departure.

Yussuf Poulsen

The Whites are interested in RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen as they look to back Farke in the transfer market this summer.

That's according to the Daily Mail who have revealed that Leeds could offer the Danish international striker the chance to move to England for the first time in his career.

The update states that the 29-year-old is an "option" for Leeds, who are also exploring the South American market as they seek to add reinforcements in the final third.

Marc Roca

Marc Roca could move on to Real Betis in the near future to end his Leeds United nightmare

Fabrizio Romano has revealed La Liga side Real Betis have "full agreement in place" for Leeds midfielder Marc Roca.

However, the Spanish club are attempting to free up space in their squad to complete a deal for the 26-year-old, he said: "Betis, working to complete outgoings before announcing new signing."

Romano also revealed that the deal would include an option-to-buy clause for Manuel Pellegrini's side, too.

Nat Phillips

At the end of June, Phil Hay of The Athletic, revealed that the Whites were interested in signing the Reds defender this summer.

It has since been reported by Alan Nixon via Patreon that Liverpool would prefer a permanent sale this summer, whereas Leeds are attempting so far to strike a loan deal for Phillips.

It is reported that a loan request, though, will not work for Jurgen Klopp's side, with Hay believing a deal could cost up to as much as £10 million to bring in the centre-back to Elland Road.