Leeds United look finally set to name their new permanent manager as Daniel Farke takes over team training.

The Yorkshire outfit’s search for a new manager has taken them to various points, but it now seems the club are putting their trust in the former Norwich City boss.

The German is walking into a very big job, and his first port of call is going to be discussing the club’s transfer business.

It is expected to be a hectic summer of incomings and outgoings at Elland Road as the club looks to seal an instant return to the top flight.

Here, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news involving Leeds United Football Club…

Leeds United join race for Newcastle United player

According to Sky Sports Keith Downie, Leeds have joined the race for Newcastle United’s goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The 32-year-old is a wanted man this summer, as AFC Bournemouth, Hull City, and Middlesbrough have all been linked with a possible move.

However, this update suggests that Middlesbrough are now out of the running as they cannot afford the players wages.

Keith Downie also adds that the player will be expected to leave for a fee as he’s got two years remaining on his contract, and no bids have been made as of yet, but they will soon arrive.

This comes after it was reported exclusively by Football League World, that Leeds are admirers of Darlow and have him on a list of potential goalkeepers for this summer.

Everton and Fulham transfer tussle for attacker

Leeds’ attacker Rodrigo is expected to leave the club this summer due to being relegated to the Championship.

The Spanish international is one of the club’s top earners, and it seemed he was set to leave after it was revealed he was in talks about a move to Qatar.

However, it now seems Premier League side Everton have joined the race and reportedly ready to offer the player a two-year deal.

Rodrigo’s wages are likely to mean the club are happy for the player to move on this summer and this update suggests it is almost certain he leaves.

However, Everton do face more competition from the Premier League, as Fulham are also keen on signing the Spanish star.

Reporter Bruno Andrade claimed last week that the 32-year-old was in talks to sign for Al-Rayyan, and negotiations were at an advanced stage.

But the reporter has now revealed that Fulham are another side interested in Rodrigo, but the Qatar outfit still remain confident in signing the 32-year-old.

Burnley set to win James Trafford race

It was revealed by the Daily Mail on Monday that Leeds were interested in a deal for Manchester City’s James Trafford.

Leeds are expected to go into the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, and it seemed the Yorkshire outfit joined the long list of sides keen on Trafford.

Leicester City and Middlesbrough have also been mentioned in regards to a possible destination, but according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Burnley have now won the race for the goalkeeper.

The journalist states the deal is ‘very advanced’, with Burnley believed to be buying the young goalkeeper for around £14 million.

This move comes after Trafford had an excellent campaign at Bolton Wanderers, where he helped the club to the League One play-offs.