Leeds United's first Championship campaign in three years got underway over the weekend with a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City at Elland Road.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season under the guidance of two-time second tier winner Daniel Farke.

Crysencio Summerville's added-time equaliser capped a comeback for Leeds from 2-0 down to draw the game at Elland Road following a powerful header by Leeds' captain Liam Cooper early in the second half to begin the comeback from the hosts.

How Leeds operate over the final three weeks of the transfer window in relation to their peers will have a large say on where they end up at the end of the season, with the Whites already very busy in the transfer market.

Leeds have already seen the likes of Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, and Joel Robles complete permanent exits away for Elland Road, and Adam Forshaw has also been released following the expiry of his contract.

There have also been five loan exits from the club, too: Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, and Max Wober have all completed temporary departures for the 2023/24 season.

Leeds have so far signed three players, in the form of Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow from Newcastle United, and the re-signing of Sam Byram on a free transfer following his release from Norwich City.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

With that in mind, here, we look at all the latest news surrounding Leeds' transfer window plans…

Coventry City name Gustavo Hamer's price tag

New contract offers have been on the table for Hamer but are yet to be signed, and there has been plenty of interest this summer with Premier League trio Burnley, Fulham and Nottingham Forest all linked at stages.

They have been joined however by Leeds United, who FLW exclusively reported in June were keen to add Hamer to their Championship squad in an ambitious move, and since then, Phil Hay of The Athletic has revealed that Coventry's star man is a target on Leeds' shortlist this summer.

The Whites have now reportedly stepped up their pursuits, according to Football Insider. They claim that Coventry are apparently looking for a fee in the region of £12 million.

Leeds United to battle Celtic for Premier League striker

Michail Antonio could be on the move this summer, according to Football Transfers, with the update claiming that Celtic and Leeds are tracking the forward.

As well as that, they state there is interest in the 33-year-old from Saudi Arabia, whilst other reports have claimed Wolves are monitoring the experienced target man.

Crucially, it’s thought that Antonio is open to a move, as he looks for a new challenge at this stage of his career, despite Gianluca Scamacca’s departure, which would leave Antonio and Danny Ings as the only senior strikers for the Hammers.

Aston Villa and Chelsea want Tyler Adams

It is believed that the 24-year-old has a clause worth £20 million that would allow him to leave Elland Road just 12 months after joining the West Yorkshire outfit.

According to Football Insider, Premier League side Aston Villa are now eyeing a move for the USMNT captain this summer.

It was previously reported by The Athletic that Chelsea are ready to step up their interest in Adams this week, but they now face competition from their Premier League rivals.

Leeds in talks to sign AZ Alkmaar centre-back

Pantelis Chatzidiakos has spent his entire career in the Netherlands, but it appears he could be set for something new, as Greek outlet Sportime revealed that Chatzidiakos has reached an agreement with Leeds over a permanent transfer.

The Yorkshire Evening Post believe that the defender has been talking to the Whites for the past two weeks, and he has given the go-ahead for the move, with the player keen on a switch from AZ. They report it is "one to watch" in the last few weeks of the window.

However, there is still work to do before the transfer is finalised, with the clubs yet to agree a fee. But, with AZ thought to be asking for around €3-4m for Chatzidiakos, it’s unlikely to be problematic for the Whites.