Leeds United's first Championship campaign in three years got underway recently and has got off to a bad start under the reign of two-time winner, Daniel Farke.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season under his guidance, but have failed to win in either of their opening two fixtures.

Crysencio Summerville's added-time equaliser capped a comeback for Leeds from 2-0 down to draw the game against Cardiff City at Elland Road following a powerful header by Leeds' captain Liam Cooper early in the second half to begin the comeback.

A disappointing 1-0 away defeat to Birmingham City followed, with Farke's hands somewhat tied due to the depleted nature of his squad in the Midlands.

There is only a little over two weeks left in the transfer window, and how Leeds operate in that time in relation to their peers will have a significant say on where they end up at the conclusion of the season, with the Whites already very busy in the transfer market.

Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, and Joel Robles have completed permanent exits away from Elland Road, and Adam Forshaw has also been released following the expiry of his contract.

There have also been seven loan exits from the club, too: Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Max Wober, and Jack Harrison have all completed temporary departures for the 2023/24 season.

It's significantly trimmed the wage bill at Leeds, but little funds have been raised to put towards the transfer kitty, with the Whites perhaps leaning more on parachute payments to complete transfers at the present time.

Leeds have so far signed four players, in the form of Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow from Newcastle United, the re-signing of Sam Byram on a free transfer following his release from Norwich City, and Joe Rodon has also signed from Tottenham Hotspur.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

They may add further, and here, we look at all the latest news surrounding Leeds' transfer window plans…

Tyler Adams set for Bournemouth move

Despite Chelsea pulling out of a deal for his services last week, Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams has no shortage of admirers in the Premier League. Bournemouth now lead the way but they may face stiff competition though to get it done quickly as the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion are also in the running

According to TalkSPORT's Alex Crook, who first reported that the Cherries had made the offer and per Fabrizio Romano, the south coast outfit are now confident of agreeing personal terms with the 24-year-old despite him having interest elsewhere.

Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are other clubs that have reportedly expressed their interest, per the Daily Mail. Liverpool remain interested. according to 90min, but it appears that Bournemouth are now in the hot-seat to land the defensive-midfielder.

Cameron Archer’s preference is for a move to the Premier League amid plenty of interest in his future, reports Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas.

Middlesbrough have most closely been linked with a move for the 21-year-old following his impressive stint on loan at the Riverside last season, but it has also been reported that Leeds are interested in the forward, as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the deadline.

It was initially believed that Archer would be given a chance to impress in Unai Emery’s squad this season, but it has since been claimed that the Premier League side are now open to a sale. Thomas has outlined interest across the Championship, but also with both Luton Town and Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur join Everton in Gnonto race

Leeds issued a statement last week revealing that they are now holding an internal investigation into Gnonto's conduct, but have made it clear publicly that the 19-year-old will not be sold this summer, with no relegation release clause affecting the forward like some of his other team-mates.

Everton have had a £15 million bid turned down earlier in the transfer window, according to a report from the Daily Mail, and could return to bid again for the player who has refused to take part in Leeds' last two games in league and cup.

However, fresh interest has emerged. According to Rahman Osman of London World, Tottenham Hotspur are now in the running to sign Gnonto, although they are still behind Everton as they are just keeping tabs on developments for now as they weigh up whether to make a move or not.

Farke explains Helder Costa nears Leeds exit

Farke has not involved Costa in any of his first three matchday squads, and confirmed to the Yorkshire Post that he expects the 29-year-old to find a new club in the near future.

He said: "[With] Helder, it's clear. So we were quite open. He was quite open, at any point, he wants to leave the club and there will be a decision.

"So, more or less, from the beginning of pre-season, he was not in our plans and we were not in his plan so it's fair to think there will be a solution."