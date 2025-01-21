Leeds United are a side vying for automatic promotion for the second consecutive season in the Championship, with Daniel Farke's side hoping to better 2023/24's disappointment, and January's transfer window could be key to that.

Despite enjoying a fine season and clocking up a point tally that would ordinarily win a club automatic promotion, Leeds had to plan their next steps for the season carefully in the Championship after missing out on promotion to the top-flight both automatically and via the play-offs.

Plenty of players left the club again this summer. However, despite having just missed out on automatic promotion, there remained optimism that the club could be strong again this season, with Championship competition perhaps less fierce at the top end of the division when looking at the teams that had gone up and come down.

That hasn't proven to be the case thus far, with a competitive title race heating up during the recent festive period. Leeds have recently regained some ground after consecutive draws and have a nine-game unbeaten league run behind them.

Championship Table 24/25 (as of 20/01/25) Rank Team Played GD Points 1 Leeds United 27 +32 56 2 Sheffield United 27 +21 55 3 Burnley 27 +22 53 4 Sunderland 27 +17 51 5 Blackburn Rovers 27 +7 42 6 West Brom 27 +11 41

Now, with the window open, and teams around Leeds strengthening, especially those targeting an automatic finish, Leeds will be identifying the remaining week as an opportunity to source additional bodies, depth, and quality. They cannot afford to be totally inactive in the market again over the next weeks and will know the importance of getting the January transfer window right this time around. It could be pivotal in shaping the second half of the campaign.

So, in the meantime, with a big winter ahead for Farke and the Leeds hierarchy, here we have taken a look at some of the latest transfer news and the biggest headlines coming out of the club.

Emi Buendia interest emerges

Emi Buendia was a previous transfer target for Leeds under Farke in the summer, with CEO Angus Kinnear revealing in September that Buendia was one player on their list of potential targets for the summer transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery then claimed over the weekend that he wouldn’t stand in the 28-year-old’s way if interest arrived this month amid his lack of playing time for the Midlands outfit. While, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites hold a long-standing interest in the playmaker still.

Now, the latest is that they are set to face competition from Turkish club Besiktas in the race to sign Buendia from Aston Villa, according to AS Marca. It has been reported that Buendia is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s list of transfer targets at Besiktas following his arrival as manager.

Josuha Guilavogui expected to remain at Leeds this winter

Josuha Guilavogui is set to remain at Elland Road to fight for his place despite interest from French outfit Paris FC, according to RMC Sport.

With his only start this season coming in an FA Cup third round victory over Harrogate Town, the 34-year-old former French international would be forgiven for wanting more game time in the twilight of his career. He was brought to West Yorkshire as a back-up player earlier this season but has barely kicked a ball.

Registering only 48 minutes of action across 10 Championship games, Guilavogui was being weighed up by Paris FC, according to RMC Sport. The report also suggests that they have previously contacted Leeds over a move. Despite making an approach, the report also states that the 34-year-old isn’t a “priority signing for Paris FC”.

Farke is reportedly keen on holding on to the experienced midfielder, as he is impressed with his experience in the dressing room and versatility by providing cover in numerous positions, both at centre-back and at the base of midfield as a more defensive-minded option in the absence of Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

Willem Geubbels interest emerges from Leeds and Norwich City

Leeds are said to be one of a few Championship clubs eyeing a move to sign St. Gallen striker Willem Geubbels on loan, according to a report from Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

That revealed Leeds are one of three named Championship clubs that are keen on signing Geubbels. Also named in the report were tomorrow’s opponents Norwich City, as well as West Brom – both dealing with injury issues for their starting strikers, Josh Sargent and Josh Maja respectively.

However, since Sky Sports’ update, both Leeds Live and the Pink Un have played down Leeds and Norwich links to the striker. He is not the first striker Leeds have been linked to, with Middlesbrough's Emmanuel Latte Lath also emerging as an option earlier in the window, as well as Maccabi Tel Aviv's Dor Turgeman.