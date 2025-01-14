Leeds United are a side vying for automatic promotion for the second consecutive season in the Championship, with Daniel Farke's side hoping to better 2023/24's disappointment.

Despite enjoying a fine season and clocking up a points tally that would ordinarily win a club automatic promotion, Leeds had to plan their next steps for the season carefully in the Championship after missing out on promotion to the top-flight with a loss to Southampton at Wembley.

Plenty of players left the club again this summer. However, despite having just missed out on automatic promotion, there remained optimism that the club could be strong again this season, with Championship competition perhaps less fierce at the top end of the division when looking at the teams that have gone up and come down.

That hasn't proven to be the case thus far, with a competitive title race heating up during the recent festive period. Leeds have lost some ground despite still having an eight-game unbeaten run behind them.

Championship Table 24/25 (as of 14/01/25) Rank Team Played GD Points 1 Leeds United 26 +29 53 2 Burnley 26 +22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 +19 52 4 Sunderland 26 +17 50 5 Middlesbrough 26 +11 41 6 West Brom 26 +11 40

Now, with the window open, you would imagine that the nine or ten clubs realistically capable of finishing inside the Championship's top six, and especially those targeting an automatic finish, will be identifying the January transfer window as a strong opportunity to source additional bodies, depth, and quality.

They cannot afford to be totally inactive in the market again over the next month and will know the importance of getting the January transfer window right this time around. It could be pivotal in shaping the second half of the campaign. So, in the meantime, with a big winter ahead for Farke and the Leeds hierarchy, here we have taken a look at some of the latest transfer news and the biggest headlines coming out of the club.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery plans to assess Louie Barry in training over the coming weeks before deciding whether to let the talented attacker leave the club this winter. It is believed that a number of sides in the second tier had been keeping tabs on his performances in League One ahead of a possible move this January.

Sheffield Wednesday are among them, but there have also been reports previously claiming that Middlesbrough and Leeds were among the clubs who were hoping to bring the attacker in. More recently, it has been said that Glasgow giants Celtic are looking to bring Barry in.

All of them may have to wait for the time being, with Emery assessing the attacker in training first:

Joe Gelhardt set for straight loan to Hull City

Ruben Selles and Hull City are keen to strengthen his squad this month amid the club’s relegation battle. The Spaniard arrived as manager in December, meaning the winter market is his first opportunity to make any changes to the first-team squad.

Joe Gelhardt is set to move from West to East Yorkshire in search of more regular first-team opportunities. Hull are said to be fronting the queue of sides for his signature, ahead of the likes of QPR, Preston North End, Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle, and Rangers.

However, they will not have an option or obligation to sign Gelhardt from Leeds on a permanent basis after his loan spell at the club ends, according to Beren Cross of The Athletic. The Leeds forward will sign for the Tigers on loan with no other option or obligation clauses to make the move permanent in the future.

Daniel Farke eyes reunion with Bali Mumba

Unsurprisingly, despite Plymouth Argyle's lowly league position, Morgan Whittaker remains a man in-demand amid the rejection of another bid from Burnley for his services, whilst Bali Mumba has now emerged as a target for the table-topping Whites following fresh developments during the weekend of cup action.

It has been revealed that United scouts were in attendance at the Gtech Community Stadium to cast an eye over the versatile Mumba, with Leeds United News breaking the news, as well as stating that the West Yorkshire side are 'considering' a move for the 23-year-old's services.

Mumba played the full 90 minutes against Thomas Frank's Brentford side in the left-sided wing-back role. He first broke through at Sunderland as a central midfielder but has operated on both flanks in recent years as a full-back, wing-back, or natural winger.

Last season, the versatile player registered six goal contributions in 43 Championship appearances as Argyle escaped a return to the third tier on the final day of the season, and has featured in all 25 league outings thus far, with his solitary assist coming against Preston North End in October.

Farke gave Mumba his debut at Norwich, having signed him in July 2020 on a four-year deal from Sunderland. He has since impressed for Plymouth and developed well as a player.