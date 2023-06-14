It's set to be a busy summer transfer window at Leeds United as they prepare for a return to the EFL.

Leeds have been in the Premier League for three straight seasons and have seen their squad, naturally, evolve to the point where some individuals at Elland Road will not be stepping back into the Sky Bet Championship.

That, in turn, means that incomings will also be on the agenda in the coming weeks and months.

With that in mind, we take a look at all the latest Leeds transfer headlines here:

Newcastle want to sign Tyler Adams

Sources have exclusively told Football League World that there's interest at Newcastle in signing Leeds midfielder and USMNT captain, Tyler Adams. Liverpool have also been linked in recent days.

It's said that the addition of Adams will help free up Bruno Guimaraes' role in the midfield. They could also turn their attention to Brenden Aaronson if they are priced out of deals for other attacking midfielders.

Is Robin Koch leaving Leeds on a free transfer?

There have been reports over the weekend from BILD that Koch could leave Leeds on a free transfer this summer.

Local reporters at the Yorkshire Evening Post have completely quashed their claims, though, reporting back from the club.

Leeds United linked with Pierre Kunde

It has emerged that Olympiacos midfielder Pierre Kunde is on the radar at Leeds this summer.

The Cameroon international's contract in Greece is ticking into its final 12 months and a move this summer.

Could Rodrigo leave Leeds United?

There's bound to be speculation surrounding Rodrigo this summer after a season that saw him top score for Leeds in the Premier League. The Spain international also has just 12 months on his deal at Elland Road.

Real Madrid have been linked, whilst there's been some talk of a €3.5m release clause.

Rodrigo has had his say on his Leeds future, remaining particularly coy on whether he will be on the move.

Leeds reject Crysencio Summerville bid

Crysencio Summerville enjoyed something of a breakthrough at Leeds last season, despite relegation, scoring in four straight games against Fulham, Liverpool, Bournemouth and Tottenham heading into the World Cup break.

The Dutchman has three years remaining on his contract at Elland Road and has been the subject of a £10m bid from PSV Eindhoven, it's been revealed to Football League World.

That's below what Leeds value the winger.

Everton interested in Joel Robles

Robles could be another Leeds player heading for the exit door this summer.

The club have confirmed he's been released at the end of a one-year contract within their retained list. However, the experienced Spaniard has been invited back for pre-season training with, presumably, the chance to impress the club's next head coach.

Everton, though, could offer him a route back into the Premier League.

Is Adam Forshaw leaving Leeds United?

Forshaw was the second senior player released by Leeds at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Like Robles, it's been confirmed that he will be offered the chance to return to the club at the start of pre-season.

Illan Meslier discusses possible Leeds United exit

Over the weekend, Meslier has been quizzed on his future as a Leeds United player.

The young Frenchman, who actually lost his place in the side to Joel Robles in the final four games of last season, refused to shut the door on an Elland Road exit. However, he does have eyes on being a No.1 at his next club if he does, indeed, leave Leeds.

Marc Roca set to leave Leeds United

We reported at Football League World over the weekend that Marc Roca was heading for the exit door at Leeds United, set to join Real Betis on a loan agreement.

The rationale behind that move is to release the midfielder's wages from the club's books at the earliest opportunity.

Further reports have also detailed how there have been discussions over the option-to-buy clause in any loan deal.

Leeds United interest in Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer

It's the understanding of Football League World that Leeds hold an interest in Gus Hamer of Coventry City.

Hamer was exceptional for Coventry last season in the Championship, helping Mark Robins' side to within 90 minutes of the Premier League. He played and scored in May's play-off final.

A move for Hamer has been described to us as ambitious, yet there's definite interest from Leeds in the midfielder.

