Leeds United ended the regular season third in the Championship, with Daniel Farke's side set for another year of second tier football in 2024/25 after losing to Southampton in the play-off final.

Despite enjoying a fine season and clocking up a points tally which would ordinarily win a club automatic promotion, Leeds will have to plan their next steps for the coming season in the Championship after missing out on promotion to the top-flight, meaning plenty of players will be leaving the club again this summer.

Championship final standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton (P) 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

One of the big headaches for the club in the upcoming window will be maximising fees for unwanted players who remain contracted to Leeds, whilst also sourcing replacements for their best players that depart for better opportunities at a higher level in the process.

Having just missed out on automatic promotion, there will remain optimism that the club can be strong again next season, with Championship competition perhaps less fierce at the top end of the division when looking at the teams that have gone up and come down.

However, in the meantime, with a big summer ahead for Farke and the Leeds hierarchy, here we have taken a look at some of the latest transfer news and biggest headlines coming out of the club.

Crysencio Summerville's Premier League interest mounts

Leeds will be bracing themselves for a somewhat difficult transfer window. Perhaps the most valuable player among Farke's ranks is Crysencio Summerville, who was named as the Championship Player of the Year, and has been subject to interest from several Premier League teams.

As revealed by journalist Ben Jacobs via Give Me Sport, top-flight giants Liverpool will be able to sign the ace for a lesser fee as a result of the Whites' play-off final defeat. Meanwhile, according to The Mirror, Crystal Palace will make a move for Summerville if they lose either one of Eberechi Eze or Michael Olise this summer.

Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in the Dutchman and they join Liverpool and Chelsea in the running. Whilst Newcastle United have held discussions regarding Summerville recently, per The Athletic.

Ilia Gruev bid rejected

Leeds have rejected offers for Ilia Gruev from the Premier League already this summer. According to Sky Sports Germany, the midfielder is attracting a lot of interest following the end of the campaign.

It has been reported that the Whites received offers for Gruev even prior to their clash against Southampton in late May. A number of Bundesliga clubs are also keeping tabs on the player, including Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund.

It is believed that Dortmund have had Gruev on their radar for quite some time, and could now use Leeds’ failure to go up as a chance to make a concrete pursuit. The club’s chief scout Sven Mislintat was also in attendance for the team’s loss to the Saints, as he took a closer look at the midfielder.

Gruev has been with Leeds since 2023, joining from Werder Bremen near the end of the previous summer window, and any fee received by the Whites for Gruev will see a percentage go to the Bundesliga outfit, with Deichstube reporting that a sell-on clause was agreed as part of the deal to sign Gruev last summer.

Related Leeds United: Ilia Gruev bids rejected as interest ramps up Leeds United have reportedly rejected offers for a key figure in Daniel Farke's side already this summer

Paul Robinson's Leeds verdict

Speaking to Football Insider, Paul Robinson revealed that he has heard that it could be an incredibly busy summer for his former side, with wholesale changes taking place.

“There have been whispers that at least 20 players could leave Elland Road this summer. You look at the likes of Cody Drameh, and Stuart Dallas is obviously going to be moving to the coaching staff.

“Contracts and loan deals are coming to an end for [Ian] Poveda, [Sam] Byram, [Joe] Rodon, [Jamie] Shackleton, [Jaidon] Anthony, [Connor] Roberts, [Luke] Ayling, and [Liam] Cooper. It’s going to be a really huge summer for Leeds to rebuild. The first thing is they are going to have to cut their cloth accordingly.

“But they are going to have to take stock of what they are going to lose, how much they are going to bring into the club, what they can get for the players out on loan. But they are going to have to take stock of what they are going to lose, how much they are going to bring into the club, what they can get for the players out on loan.

“It’s hard to say what positions they are going to need because you don’t know what players are going to be around. It’s going to be a very difficult summer for Daniel Farke balancing the squad.

“There are going to be a lot of outgoings and incomings. The recruitment is going to have to be very clever to replace the players they lose.”