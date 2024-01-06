Leeds United are facing a potentially busy January in terms of outgoings, with Djed Spence already returning to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur, but there could be incomings too with the window now open.

The Whites are among the favourites for promotion this season and things have started well in their first second tier campaign in over three years. It sees them sitting fourth in the Championship with Daniel Farke at the helm.

It was an incredibly busy summer for the club in terms of departures and recruiting replacements, with many in Leeds' squad keen to continue their careers in the top-flight, and others needing to be moved on to help trim the wage bill at Elland Road.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Signings are going to be on the agenda again for Farke and the club's hierarchy, and matters on the pitch could be dictated by what is to come in the market.

With that in mind, here we look at some of the latest transfer news and biggest headlines coming out of Elland Road in the meantime.

Middlesbrough, Leeds, and Burnley's full-back swap

Luke Ayling could depart Leeds for Middlesbrough in January, with Burnley's Conor Roberts seen as a potential replacement, according to Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror.

Boro have emerged as a potential next destination for Ayling, per recent reports from Sky Sports News. They claim the experienced full-back is a transfer target for them this January as they look to bolster their injury-hit defensive options.

If that is the case, Witcoop believes Leeds will move for Roberts as a replacement. He said: "Luke Ayling out of Leeds to Middlesbrough and Connor Roberts in from Burnley to Elland Road is a potential deal to keep an eye on."

"Leeds looking for a new full-back following Djed Spence’s loan return."

Daniel Farke sheds light on Djed Spence situation

Farke has explained the reasons behind Spence's return to his parent club, speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Peterborough United game this weekend.

Speaking via Joe Donnohue, Farke added: "Obviously it's important, the potential and quality of the player but also professionalism, discipline, workload on and off the pitch & also the soft skills, if he's positive and committed, good for the group and engaged with these topics."

"In the summer we came here in order to create and to bring new values & to create a new culture within the club and when we speak about a player if he's on here on a permanent or a loan deal, we have expectations and these expectations are in several topics important."

"Our demands are very, very high and we don't differ between loan players, permanent players so we are pretty picky in this topic."

Daniel Farke's full-back hints

Farke claims they will not fall asleep in the window, and may look to replace the full-back if an opportunity presents itself, but that there is no 'emergency' to replace Spence.

That news comes after last month, when speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Sunderland game, journalist Phil Hay revealed that Farke explained they could now go into the market for a left-back, and he also stated it was something they had considered before news of further injuries.

“Farke indicated that he's giving through to recruiting at left-back in January - and was thinking about that even before Byram/Firpo got injured. Farke says Firpo is close to returning to training.”