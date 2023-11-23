Leeds United are facing a potentially busy January window of outgoings and possible incomings in just over a month's time.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season, and things have started well in their first second tier campaign in over three years. It sees them sat in third in the Championship at present with Daniel Farke at the helm.

Leeds face Rotherham United on Friday, hoping to close the gap and apply further pressure on the top two before they play on Saturday. However, they are counting down to the winter window, and matters on the pitch could therefore be dictated by what is to come.

With that in mind, here we look at some of the latest transfer news and biggest headlines coming out of Elland Road in the meantime.

Roca has confirmed that loan club Real Betis are set to open negotiations with Leeds over a permanent transfer to the Spanish side.

Roca was an inconsistent figure in West Yorkshire but is currently enjoying his temporary switch with Manuel Pellegrini’s team, where he has established himself as an important part of the squad.

Speaking to PTV Sevilla (via Sport Witness), Roca has opened up on his future, amid interest in a permanent move from Betis.

“It is true that we are in contact with the club. Let’s see how everything evolves. It is also my representative’s job to reach an agreement… Then Betis has to talk to Leeds.

“I am very comfortable hereI have fit in very well with the team, within the dressing room, I am happy in my day-to-day life, enjoying it on the pitch… We’ll see. We will see how the negotiations progress, but I am very comfortable here and very happy. It’s not easy to sign here and that’s it.

“There are many contracts, interests of each club, each one tries to get the most out of it… I’m waiting, watching from the outside. I don’t want to get involved either. My job is to train hard, try to contribute when it’s my turn to play and that’s what I dedicate myself to. With the trust I have with my agent, I let him do his job.”

Leeds join the race for Irish wonderkid

A number of Championship clubs are said to be interested in one of the Republic of Ireland's hottest talents right now in the form of defender Sam Curtis. The right-back has had a rapid rise in professional football so far and is now wanted by plenty of clubs in England.

According to a report from 90min, the Championship trio of Leeds United, Hull City. and Middlesbrough are all interested in signing the 17-year-old, who could be good enough to immediately slot into a second tier starting 11 given his progress.

After playing for prominent Dublin schoolboy team St. Kevin's Boys, Curtis signed for Shamrock Rovers in 2019, and in 2020 he made his senior debut at the age of just 14 in a League of Ireland First Division - the second tier of Irish football - match for Shamrock's reserve team.

After going on trial with Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma in the summer of 2021, Curtis opted to remain in Ireland and sign for St. Patrick's Athletic, where he has gone from strength-to-strength since.

Illan Meslier makes transfer admission

Leeds' first-choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier has admitted he could have left the club during the summer transfer window.

Meslier was expected to depart the club in the summer after their relegation to the Premier League, and the fact he had lost his place at the back end of last season. However, the goalkeeper stayed put, despite reported interest from the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Meslier has been speaking in a recent interview with Leeds Live and he was asked if leaving Leeds after their relegation to the Championship was an option. He said: “Of course. You have to put everything on the table and think what can be good, what can be not good, but what was good was the reorganisation of the club and the manager who came in.

“Just me, as a keeper, wanted to play as much as I can. It wasn't good for me to leave and maybe be on the bench somewhere or not sure to play. Leaving when the club is relegated is difficult, but I didn't want to be selfish. Sometimes you have to be selfish, but it wasn’t myself to do this.

“So it's just like, let's see you do one season, try everything to be promoted, and after you never know what can happen. I want to do everything I can to help Leeds to promote again because our place is in the Premier League.”