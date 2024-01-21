Leeds United continue to face a barrage of transfer rumours as the end of the window edges ever closer, with Daniel Farke and the Whites' hierarchy looking at a number of potential incomings and outgoings.

The German's first window in charge at Elland Road was far from smooth to say the least, with uncertainty hanging over a number of prized assets as well as seeing a number of highly reputable players seek new challenges following relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Whilst this window still won't live up to such a scale in terms of drama, changes are still expected to be made within the United squad as they continue to hunt down an automatic promotion place in the season's final months.

With that being said, FLW brings you up to date with the latest transfer news concerning Leeds United.

Latest in Leeds' pursuit of Burnley winger

Two different stances were reported in the latest of Leeds' pursuit of Burnley winger Manuel Benson, as they rival fellow promotion chasers Southampton for his signature on a temporary basis.

It was reported by FootballInsider on Saturday afternoon that Leeds had edged ahead of Russell Martin's side, and that the deal was said to be in 'very advanced talks' after a fresh round of discussions which had taken place beforehand.

This came after the same publication previously revealed that Southampton had agreed a £1m loan fee and the payment of Benson's wages for the duration of his temporary move, but such negotiations had stalled.

However, Alan Nixon stated on X that no contact has been made between the two parties at present.

Gnonto set for potential departure

One man who hasn't been far away from exit talk all season at Elland Road comes in the form of Wilfried Gnonto, and there has been a fresh update regarding the Italian's immediate future.

According to FootballInsider once again, Gnonto has been targeted by West Ham United, with the 20-year-old said to have significantly moved up David Moyes' list of potential January targets as the Irons will continue their fight on the domestic and European front in the coming weeks.

This comes just days after it was claimed that the Whites may be willing to accept a deal for his services during what remains of the window.

It was revealed earlier in the window by SportsLens that the Hammers had considered targeting the 13-time Italy international in the summer amid the rejection of a £25m bid from fellow Premier League outfit Everton for his services, and that in this window Moyes has targeted both Gnonto and former Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn.

Marc Roca makes Leeds United, Real Betis admission

One man who did make a smooth exit in the summer was Spanish midfielder Marc Roca, who is currently enjoying a loan spell with La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Across 28 appearances in all competitions for the Seville-based outfit, the former Bayern Munich man has scored four times and assisted on three further occasions as Manuel Pellegrini's outfit currently sit in ninth place, just four points behind Real Sociedad, who occupy the final European place at present.

After joining Leeds from the Bavarian giants in the summer of 2022, Roca signed a four-year contract at Elland Road. Therefore, his future remains somewhat unclear in terms of immediacy, with the 27-year-old claiming he lives in the present.

"For me, returning to the league has been very positive in a great team like Betis," Roca told Catalunya Radio via Mundo Deportivo.

"I live in the moment. These years I spent in Munich, in Leeds and now in Seville, so we'll see what the future holds," he added.

Leeds United's pursuit of defenders

It's been no secret that Leeds are looking to strengthen their back line, a scenario that remains ongoing for Farke and his recruitment team.

Ben Johnson, Calvin Ramsay and the Welsh trio of Neco Williams, Connor Roberts and Ben Davies are all names touted with a potential move to Elland Road alongside the potential permanent deal of the ever-impressive Joe Rodon.

Speaking to GiveMeSport on Saturday, Ben Jacobs believes that Leeds could soon reach a conclusion when it comes to some of the aforementioned targets.

"I think that Leeds are keeping across Ben Davies because, if Tottenham are to make some changes in their squad, he might be the one that becomes available.

"Given the need to strengthen, and how little time there is left in the window, Daniel Farke would like versatile players. He feels like Davies - or equivalents to Davies - could almost be seen as a two-for-one signing. Versatile players are going to be given preference," Jacobs added.

"Davies, Ben Johnson and Connor Roberts are the names that Leeds are working on at the moment. It really wouldn't surprise me if they are active and they get some joy over the course of the next two weeks."