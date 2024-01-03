Leeds United continued their impressive record at Elland Road by dispatching Birmingham City 3-0 on Monday.

The Whites entered their clash with Blues off the back of consecutive away league defeats to Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion but responded in the perfect way with strikes from Patrick Bamford, Dan James, and Crysencio Summerville putting their promotion push firmly back on track.

Daniel Farke’s outfit remain in the hunt for an automatic promotion place heading into the second half of the season, with a busy summer transfer window contributing to their success.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

In order to maintain their charge, Leeds will be looking to bolster their squad, with the January window always presenting opportunities for players to arrive and depart.

As we enter the beginning of the new year, rumours and links will fly around about potential activity at Elland Road, and Football League World brings you the latest updates.

Leeds United hold talks over Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig

Leeds have entered talks over a potential move for Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig.

With Junior Firpo, Sam Byram, and Stuart Dallas absent from the side, Farke is keen to add to that position, and according to reports in Italy, Leeds have held talks with Doig’s intermediaries over a move for the Scot.

The outlet also claims Italian pair Torino and Monza are looking at securing the 21-year-old this month, while Rangers are also keen on offering a return to Scotland after nearly two years in mainland Europe.

Doig is another name added to the list to move abroad to continue their development, and he has made 34 appearances in total, registering two goals and four assists.

“Growing hope” Junior Firpo will make Leeds United exit

According to journalist Dean Jones, there is a “growing hope” that Leeds United will sell Junior Firpo during the January transfer window.

The Spaniard moved to Elland Road from Barcelona during the summer of 2021, but a series of injuries have limited him to just 56 appearances in a Leeds shirt.

The 27-year-old made his comeback from a knee injury against Ipswich Town last month and made a brief cameo against West Brom, but his future remains up in the air with 18 months left on his current deal.

Jones told GiveMeSport: "There's growing hope that Junior Firpo will leave on a permanent. That's being looked at along with ones like Marc Roca. So Leeds are definitely looking to open things up a bit in the new year. But I think that the left-back role is one they should really be focusing on at the moment just in case it becomes a weak spot that causes some trouble in the second half of the season.”

Leeds United’s Liam Cooper linked with a move to Championship rivals Stoke City

Leeds club captain Liam Cooper is the latest name to be linked with a move away from the Whites, with Stoke City registering an interest in the Scotsman, according to journalist Ross Heppenstall.

The defender has entered his 10th campaign for the club but has started just six games out of a possible 25 this term.

This has seen him eyed up by the Potters, with new boss Steven Schumacher looking to stamp his own authority on the Stoke playing squad in his first transfer window.

According to Heppenstall, Cooper is seeking clarity on his place under Farke in the first team fold, with the prospect of leaving in January an option.

It is currently unclear what the 32-year-old is planning to do at this stage.