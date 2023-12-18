Leeds United could be one of the busiest sides in the Championship when it comes to the January transfer window.

The Yorkshire side are likely going to see more players leave the club during that month, but it hasn’t been ruled out that manager Daniel Farke will be keen on adding to his squad as well.

Leeds were among the early-season favourites for promotion, and the club has managed to live up to those expectations, sitting in third place in the table with 42 points after 22 league games.

The summer was extremely busy for the club as several players departed following their relegation, and players also arrived as Farke eyed certain individuals.

January may likely be the same again for the club, so with it under two weeks away from opening, we have looked at the latest transfer news involving the club…

Leeds United to rival Lazio for Galatasaray man

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, via Sport Witness, the Whites are looking to rival Serie A giants Lazio for Galatasaray player Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu.

Akturkoglu has been with the Turkish giants since 2020, and in that time, he has played 146 games for the club, scoring 36 goals and registering 38 assists. The player has also represented his country, Turkey, on 26 occasions, scoring five goals and recording two assists in the process.

This season, the 25-year-old has really caught the eye around Europe, as he’s scored seven goals and registered eight assists in 27 games in all competitions.

The player can operate as either a winger or an advanced playmaker, as shown throughout his time with the Turkish side.

It is unclear if the player would have an interest in joining Leeds, as Galatasaray and Lazio can offer the player European football this season.

Leeds United willing to sell Wilfried Gnonto

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds are willing to move Wilfried Gnonto on in the January transfer window after his disappointing season so far.

The report claims that the Championship side are now willing to listen to offers for the player after rejecting multiple approaches during the summer.

It was reported during the summer transfer window that Everton had made an offer worth £25 million for the attacker, but Leeds still refused.

Interest is said to still remain in the player, with it being claimed that a number of Premier League clubs as well as Serie A sides are monitoring his situation at Elland Road.

The forward has struggled to break into Daniel Farke’s side on a regular basis, featuring just 16 times in their opening 22 games, with six appearances coming from the start.

Related Leeds United to rival Italian giants for shock Galatasaray star Leeds United are reportedly interested in a move for Galatasaray's Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu alongside Lazio.

Journalist shares Crysencio Summerville prediction regarding Leeds United

Journalist Dean Jones believes Leeds will be able to keep hold of Crysencio Summerville until the summer at the very least.

Summerville was another player at Elland Road who attracted a lot of interest during the summer transfer window, and it is expected he will do so once again in January.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported in October that teams from the Premier League remained interested in the player, after his impressive performances in the Championship.

But despite that interest, Jones isn’t convinced that Summerville will leave Leeds during the next month.

Jones said on Leeds Star, via GIVEMESPORT: “My hunch is that he stays for the rest of this season because I think you can start to sense that this could be a good moment for Leeds and his goal involvement since October has been outstanding.

“I think he'll be feeling unstoppable too at the moment, which sometimes you wonder if that's something you want to try and hold on to because if you can get to the end of the season in that good form, you might get even bigger opportunities to come if you are to look for a transfer then.

“Or, you might even be looking at playing in the Premier League with Leeds again.

“So yeah, let's wait and see, but I think Leeds will be okay for the time being.”