There is going to be plenty of scrutiny on just what Leeds United are able to do in the transfer window this summer.

The 2023/24 season ended in disappointing circumstances for those connected with the Elland Road club.

A 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley did of course, deny the Whites an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

With Leeds now facing another campaign in the second-tier of English football, it remains to be seen which players they will be able to retain, given the financial pressure they are now under.

Beyond that though, there is also going to be an expectation on them to put together a squad that can again challenge for promotion to the Premier League next season.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest Leeds United transfer stories to have emerged recently, right here.

Jack Harrison could eventually make permanent Everton move

Among the players to leave Elland Road last summer in the wake of relegation was Jack Harrison, who joined Everton on a season-long loan deal.

The winger was a regular feature for the Toffees in the Premier League, as they retained their top-flight status relatively comfortably, despite being deducted eight points for financial reasons over the course of the campaign.

It is now being reported that Harrison is set to return to Goodison Park again this season, with Everton closing in on another loan deal for the Leeds man.

However, it seems that move could become a longer-term one further down the line. According to The Boot Room, the Merseyside club have informed those in charge at Elland Road are hopeful of being in a position to sign Harrison permanently next summer, once a proposed takeover of the club is completed.

The 27-year-old has a contract with Leeds until the summer of 2028, meaning they will still be in a strong position to negotiate a permanent deal for him this time next year.

Jack Harrison 2023/24 Premier League stats for Everton - from SofaScore Appearances 29 Goals 3 Shots per Game 1.2 Shots on Target per Game 0.3 Assists 3 Pass Success Rate 73% Dribble Success Rate 43% Duel Success Rate 41%

Napoli consider Wilfried Gnonto transfer move

Wilfried Gnonto remained at Elland Road this season, despite missing games in the early stages of the campaign amid the uncertainty around his future after relegation.

However, with the club missing out on promotion, it seems as though the Italy international's situation will again be the subject of plenty of speculation this summer.

One club who it seems could potentially make a move to sign the Leeds winger this summer, is Napoli.

Speaking about Gnonto to Give Me Sport, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed that the Serie A side could be "one to watch".

It is stated that Napoli have "discussed him internally" with their new manager Antonio Conte and sporting director Giovanni Manna being informed of the situation, although no approach has apparently been made yet.

Petar Ratkov linked

When it comes to a potential incomings, one player who it seems could be on the agenda for Leeds this summer, is Petar Ratkov.

The striker only joined Red Bull Salzburg summer. He scored six goals and provided three assists appearances in all competitions for the club last season, as they finished second in the Austrian top-flight, ending their run of ten consecutive national titles.

Ratkov is now part of the Serbia squad competing at Euro 2024, but he is already attracting some considerable attention from elsewhere.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Leeds are tracking the progress of the 20-year-old, having held an interest in him since before Red Bull invested in the club.

However, it is claimed that Scottish giants Rangers, and Salzburg's sister club - German side Red Bull Leipzig - are also keen on a potential deal for the striker this summer.