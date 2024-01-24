Leeds United could be facing a potentially busy end to January, with Djed Spence and Luke Ayling's departures highlighting that the priority must now shift to incomings.

The Whites are among the favourites for promotion this season and things have started well in their first second tier campaign in over three years. It sees them sitting fourth in the Championship with Daniel Farke at the helm.

It was an incredibly busy summer for the club in terms of departures and recruiting replacements, with many in Leeds' squad keen to continue their careers in the top-flight, and others needing to be moved on to help trim the wage bill at Elland Road.

Leeds United summer departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Signings have to be on the agenda again for Farke and the club's hierarchy with just over a week left in the window, and they will be well aware that matters on the pitch during the second half of the campaign could be dictated by what is to come in the market.

With that in mind, here we look at some of the latest transfer news and biggest headlines coming out of Elland Road in the meantime.

Ryan Giles set to move to Hull City over Leeds

Hull City are ironing out the final details as they prepare to sign Ryan Giles from Luton Town in a deal that will be worth £5 million.

It had been claimed that Leeds United were keen on landing the 23-year-old, but it seems as though Giles will make the move to the Tigers.

Adam Pope of the BBC first mentioned that the Luton left-back was a target for Leeds this month, but that interest had grown further recently.

He was also name-checked by Phil Hay in a piece for The Athletic, whilst Football Insider later claimed that the Whites have enquired about taking Giles on loan for the rest of the season.

Despite that Hull were named as front-runners, and are likely to seal an agreement soon after Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett revealed that the two clubs are approaching a breakthrough over the £5 million deal, although it’s unclear at the moment how the deal will be structured.

He said: “Big-spending Hull City close to agreeing a loan deal for left-sided Luton Town player Ryan Giles. Discussions ongoing about whether to buy at £5m, or obligation to do so, if he plays a certain number of matches. Ambitions of new Hull owners are very clear.”

Junior Firpo is attracting La Liga interest

Leeds left-back Junior Firpo continues to attract interest from La Liga, with Real Sociedad the latest side to be linked with the 27-year-old.

Amid struggles with injury earlier in the season, some reports claimed that Firpo is keen to leave Leeds this month, in the wake of links with his former club Real Betis, who already have midfielder Marc Roca on loan from Leeds.

Now, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Real Sociedad are the latest Spanish club interested in bringing Firpo back to La Liga this month, off the back of his strong form in the Championship.

The news comes after Sociedad’s Aihen Muñoz tore his ACL recently, leaving them with only Kieran Tierney on loan from Arsenal to play at left-back.

Neco Williams unlikely to leave Nottingham Forest on loan

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (09.53), Nottingham Forest have rejected a loan offer from Dutch champions Feyenoord for Neco Williams.

Leeds have been linked with numerous names this January as they look to sign a new right-back for the second half of the campaign, and Williams has emerged as a possible option.

The Forest defender is attracting interest from a number of clubs, as the 22-year-old had fallen out of favour under Steve Cooper, which led to speculation over his future with the club.

Feyenoord are also keen on the defender, but have been rebuffed in their efforts to lure the Welshman to the Netherlands. This latest development may come as a blow to Leeds that a loan offer is unlikely to be sanctioned this month with the former Liverpool academy graduate.