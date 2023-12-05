Highlights Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that the club will want to keep Joe Gelhardt beyond the January transfer window, despite Gelhardt potentially wanting more game time elsewhere.

Leeds United are facing a potentially busy January window of outgoings and possible incomings in just under a month's time.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season, and things have started well in their first second tier campaign in over three years. It sees them sitting third in the Championship at present with Daniel Farke at the helm.

Leeds face Blackburn Rovers in the early kick-off on Saturday, hoping to close the gap and apply further pressure on the top two before they play later on that day. However, they are counting down to the winter window, and matters on the pitch could therefore be dictated by what is to come.

With that in mind, here we look at some of the latest transfer news and biggest headlines coming out of Elland Road in the meantime.

Paul Robinson predicts Gelhardt future

Ex-Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes his former club may want to keep Joe Gelhardt beyond the end of the January window, via MOT Leeds News.

Gelhardt could potentially be keen to secure a move away from Elland Road to win more game time, but Robinson is confident that the Whites will want to keep hold of him for now.

He said: "From a selfish point of view, from the club’s point of view and the manager’s point of view they’re going to want to keep him. But from the player’s personal development and the player’s point of view he’s going to want to go and play and score goals because that’s what he does.

"He’s at an age now where it’s not nice for him to be involved with the first team and not playing any more. When you’re a youngster and you’re making your way in the game you’re involved in the first team and playing, you’re in match-day squads and it’s all well and good, it’s a good achievement.

"But for him personally he’s at an age now where that’s not enough because of the taste of football that he had last year. For him personally he’ll be wanting to play games."

Sunderland full-back linked

Sunderland right-back Trai Hume is a wanted man as the January transfer window looms, according to a report from TEAMtalk, who claim that the 21-year-old is on Leeds United's radar as the winter window approaches.

The Whites are said to be casting eyes on the Northern Irish international full-back, but Farke's side are not the only club interested in Hume, with fellow promotion contenders Leicester City also keen, along with Premier League side Burnley.

Hume has 19 appearances for Sunderland this season, registering a goal and an assist and largely impressing for both club and country.

Leeds have Djed Spence from Spurs on loan but may well be looking at right-backs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Long-term forward target link re-emerges

Leeds have previously been linked with former Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz and he could be a target again, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who suggests that the Whites could go in for the Chilean international next summer if his fortunes in Spain do not improve.

Brereton Diaz moved from Blackburn to La Liga on a free transfer this past summer, but things have not quite worked out for him in Spain with Villarreal so far. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs touched upon the Chilean international's current situation, explaining that there could be an opportunity for Leeds to strike next summer.

"One name to watch with Leeds, which I didn't think I would be talking about in 2024 but could still be possible, is Ben Brereton Diaz. He is a long-standing Leeds target but, obviously, moved to Villarreal at the beginning of this season from Blackburn.

"It's not entirely worked out at Villarreal so far, and he hasn't scored for them despite coming off the back of 16 goals in all competitions for Blackburn and over 20 in the previous season. It's been a difficult spell for him.

"Mid-season, by all accounts, he wants to stick it out. But, obviously, if we get to the end of the season and it's still not working, there might be an opportunity there."