Leeds United are facing a potentially busy January in terms of outgoings but there could be incomings too when the window opens in under a month's time.

The Whites are among the favourites for promotion this season and things have started well in their first second tier campaign in over three years. It sees them sitting third in the Championship with Daniel Farke at the helm.

It was an incredibly busy summer for the club in terms of departures and recruiting replacements, with many in Leeds' squad keen to continue their careers in the top-flight, and others needing to be moved on to help trim the wage bill at Elland Road.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Signings are going to be on the agenda again for Farke and the club's hierarchy, and they are counting down to the winter window, and matters on the pitch could therefore be dictated by what is to come in the market.

With that in mind, here we look at some of the latest transfer news and biggest headlines coming out of Elland Road in the meantime.

Daniel Farke makes transfer stance on key players clear

Farke has revealed that Leeds have no intention of selling their best players during the January transfer window.

Farke said: "No [it has not been discussed with the board], we don't have to talk about this topic because everyone in this club knows we are ambitious and want to be successful and we want to keep our best players.

"There is no temptation, anyhow, to give some of our key players to other clubs. Why should we do this? Everyone is aware of the situation.

"We (club officials) don't even have to talk about it."

Paul Robinson's January transfer window verdict

Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has echoed Farke's words, as he believes that Leeds should not sell any of their big-name players in the January window.

Robinson spoke via BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, and said: “You hear so many people saying it and repeating it, it’s not just for the sake of it, the Championship is a ridiculously tough league.

“Look at Leeds against Rotherham for example, the draw, and then Rotherham go and get four put past them by Hull, there’s no rhyme or reason in the Championship at times. Leeds are there at the top for a reason - I think they’ve got a real good chance to go up automatically.

“I genuinely question Ipswich’s sustainability for the length of a Championship season with the difficulties they’ve got lying ahead. At the moment, Leeds will not want to sell anybody and I don’t think there’s a bid out there, unless it is ridiculous, that could actually tempt them under the new ownership.

“Things are moving behind the scenes, changes are happening at the club, and an opportunity to get out of a very, very tough division like the Championship, it doesn’t come around every season.

“So for Leeds to be in the position they’re in, they’ll be very, very foolish to entertain any bids for any of the players that are playing particularly well, even if it was a stupid amount of money. It would have to be astronomical for the manager to want to trade.

“The thing is they’ve got to weigh up an option if they’re looking to sell [Georginio] Rutter or sell [Crysencio] Summerville or sell [Willy] Gnonto in the January transfer window. What are they realistically going to get for a player at that level in January? Weight that up against the financial reward of getting into the Premier League.

“There’s no point selling anybody.”

Farke hints at left-back signing

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has revealed that Sam Byram’s hamstring injury could increase the need to bring in a left-back during the January window.

Byram has been ruled out for three weeks, whilst Jamie Shackleton is suffering from a glute issue, and Junior Firpo has already missed a large chunk of the season already, leaving Leeds short of specialist, natural left-sided full-back options.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Sunderland clash, journalist Phil Hay revealed that Farke explained they could now go into the market for a left-back, and he also stated it was something they had considered before news of further injuries.

“Farke indicated that he's giving through to recruiting at left-back in January - and was thinking about that even before Byram/Firpo got injured. Farke says Firpo is close to returning to training.”