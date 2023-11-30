Leeds United are facing a potentially busy January of possible outgoings and incomings.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season and things have started well in their first second tier campaign in over three years under Daniel Farke.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

There were plenty of changes to the player personnel in the summer, with some high-profile departures after their relegation from the Premier League and some eye-catching signings as well.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Leeds face Middlesbrough next this Saturday and will be hoping to close the gap and apply further pressure on the top two. However, they are counting down to the winter window, and matters on the pitch could therefore be dictated by what is to come in the market.

With that in mind, here we look at some of the latest transfer news and biggest headlines coming out of Elland Road in the meantime.

Compared to the chaos that was the summer, Farke is expecting a less productive month of recruitment, which includes keeping his biggest stars despite anticipated interest from top-flight clubs around Europe.

"Hopefully," Farke said in regards to having a quiet January, per the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"You never know what happens in this business. If you ask me right now, it would be a calm window because the key decisions for our squad are made, and you can always have a look at one or two positions, and what can happen with loan players, but it won’t affect the major direction of the club.

"We have to keep the core players and to make sure the key players of the club are together. The group around the players, also the staff, are there, and it should be a relaxed window and a different one to what we had in the summer.

"We know everything is smoothly working and that we are on the right path. We won’t fall asleep, but I’m expecting a pretty calm window.”

Will Gnonto and Summerville be sold?

Leeds are reportedly intent on keeping dynamic wing pair Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto in the January transfer window.

That's according to Football Insider, who claim the Championship side are hoping to stave off potential interest in the pair during the winter market. The duo were the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer transfer window, but both remained at Elland Road past the deadline.

Everton were closely linked with a move for Gnonto last summer, which included bidding for the player in a deal worth a reported £25 million, which was rejected by the West Yorkshire outfit.

Fabrizio Romano also revealed on transfer deadline day that a bid of around £20m was rejected by Leeds for Summerville from Burnley, with the Whites said to be holding out for much more.

Junior Firpo claim made

Real Betis are not interested in signing the left-back Junior Firpo in the January transfer window, according to the La Liga club's president Angel Haro.

He says the 27-year-old is not on his club's current list of potential targets for when the market reopens. The claim comes after it seemed Firpo would be on the move in the New Year, as Foot Mercato reported Real Betis were keen on bringing the player back to the club.

He started his professional career with them before moving to Camp Nou, but Betis were believed to have already opened negotiations with Leeds about the possibility of bringing the left-back to Spain at the turn of the year.