It was a disappointing afternoon for Leeds United on Boxing Day as they were beaten 2-1 by Preston North End at Deepdale.

The Whites had secured an emphatic 4-0 win over automatic promotion rivals Ipswich Town at Elland Road on Saturday, but their top two hopes suffered a major blow as they lost to the Lilywhites.

Illan Meslier was sent off for Leeds early in the second half for raising his hand to the face of Milutin Osmajic, and the hosts took the lead soon after through Alan Browne.

It looked as though the visitors would come away with a point after Pascal Struijk equalised from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute, but Liam Millar's outstanding 89th-minute strike sealed all three points for Preston.

Daniel Farke's side currently sit fourth in the table, eight points behind second-placed Ipswich and 14 points behind leaders Leicester City, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Friday night.

Farke will undoubtedly be keen to strengthen his squad in January as he looks to close the gap on the top two, and he will be desperately hoping to keep hold of his key players.

With the transfer window fast approaching, we rounded up all the latest transfer news from Elland Road.

Leeds eye ex-Blackpool and QPR player

Leeds were reportedly interested in Fenerbahce winger Bright Osayi-Samuel in the summer, and according to TEAMtalk, the Whites remain keen ahead of January.

Osayi-Samuel, who began his career with Blackpool, joined Fenerbahce from Queens Park Rangers in January 2021, and he has impressed for the Turkish outfit this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

Despite being a winger by trade, Osayi-Samuel has spent much of the campaign playing at right-back, so he would bring useful versatility to Elland Road should Leeds get a deal over the line.

However, the Whites could face significant competition for Osayi-Samuel's signature, with the 25-year-old also said to be on the radar of Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton plotting Summerville move

Winger Crysencio Summerville has been the star of the season for Leeds so far, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Summerville was the subject of a £20 million bid from Burnley on deadline day, and it seems likely that the Whites will be facing another battle to retain the 22-year-old in January.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are keeping tabs on Summerville in case they lose Kaoru Mitoma.

Mitoma was linked with Barcelona in October, but a January departure from the Amex Stadium looks unlikely after he was ruled out until February with an ankle injury.

Nixon claims that it would take a "big fee" to land Summerville in January, which could prove to be a stumbling block for the Seagulls, but he says that Leeds could be vulnerable to losing him in the summer if they do not win promotion.

Farke reveals Anthony stance

Winger Jaidon Anthony joined Leeds on loan from Bournemouth this summer, with Luis Sinisterra moving in the opposite direction to the Vitality Stadium.

Anthony has scored one goal in 16 appearances for the Whites so far, but most of his minutes have come as a substitute, and his lack of game time has led to speculation over whether he could be recalled by the Cherries in January.

However, Farke revealed that Anthony's absence from the matchday squad against Ipswich on Saturday was due to illness, and he confirmed that he will be remaining in West Yorkshire for the rest of the season.

"Yes, no chance for him," Farke told Leeds Live.

"Came into training yesterday and felt horrendous. Doctors sent him home. Hopefully recovers for Preston.

"Yes, he will stay with us."