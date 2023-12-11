Highlights Sam Byram's hamstring injury may force Leeds United to look for a left-back in the January transfer window.

Leeds United has been struggling with the left-back position, with no player fully nailing down a place in the starting XI.

The injury to Byram, along with other absences, presents a challenge for manager Daniel Farke as the squad will be tested during the busy December schedule.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that Sam Byram’s hamstring injury could increase the need to bring in a left-back during the January window.

Leeds United’s left-back issues continue

It’s fair to say that left-back has been a problem position at Elland Road for some time, with Ezgjan Alioski the last to really nail down a place in the XI, before departing in 2021.

Junior Firpo was brought in as a supposed upgrade, but he hasn’t hit the heights expected since arriving from Barcelona, whilst Sam Byram was signed in the summer as a free agent.

Sam Byram set for injury lay-off

To his credit, the former academy player has done very well, but he is naturally right-footed, and it was confirmed today that he has suffered a hamstring problem, which is going to rule him out for around three weeks.

With Firpo recovering from a fitness issue of his own, and Jamie Shackleton also absent, it is presenting Farke with a headache ahead of the trip to Sunderland on Tuesday night.

And, with Leeds set to embark on a busy December schedule, the squad is going to be tested over the coming weeks.

But, it’s not like they are completely out of options, with one obvious solution putting Pascal Struijk at full-back. Even though he has been excellent at centre-back, Struijk is comfortable on the left of the back four, and it’s a role he has played regularly over the years.

Leeds United’s January transfer plans

As you would expect for a side that are third in the table and playing some great football, there’s not a lot of work that needs doing at Leeds next month. Instead, the focus will be on keeping the group intact as much as bringing new players in.

However, journalist Phil Hay revealed that Farke explained they could now go into the market for a left-back, and he also stated it was something they had considered before news of Byram’s injury.

“Farke indicated that he's giving through to recruiting at left-back in January - and was thinking about that even before Byram/Firpo got injured. Farke says Firpo is close to returning to training.”

After a busy summer that saw several big earners moved off the wage bill, combined with the fact that promotion is a very real possibility, there will be an expectation that the 49ers back Farke next month if he does identify targets to improve the group.

Leeds set for crucial period

All the transfer talk can wait though, as the Whites are set to play six fixtures between now and New Year’s Day, starting with the trip to Sunderland on Tuesday night.

So, Farke knows he can only work with what he has for these games, and he will feel he has enough quality and depth in the group to navigate the notoriously demanding period.

It could be pivotal for the Yorkshire outfit as well, as they have some tough games coming up after the Black Cats, as they take on Coventry, Ipswich and West Brom before we reach 2024.