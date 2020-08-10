Leeds United to wrap up player’s arrival this week

Cody Drameh is expected to complete his move to Leeds United by the end of this week.

Leeds have moved to lure the young right-back out of Fulham, with Drameh entering the final 12 months of his deal at Craven Cottage and yet to agree an extension.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (10/08, 15:24), Fulham wanted to retain the full-back, but his contract situation was an undoubted problem.

Now, Drameh is set to travel to Leeds in the next 48 hours to complete his move to Elland Road, with the transfer set to cost the Whites a £1m package.

It’s reported that personal terms between Leeds and Drameh aren’t expected to be an issue, with the deal set to go through before the end of this week.

The 18-year-old hasn’t made his mark on the Fulham first-team under Scott Parker, but his reputation has grown in the under-23s and Leeds have been keen to wrap up this type of deal in the past.

Since Andrea Radrizzani bought the club, Jordan Stevens, Leif Davis and Pascal Struijk are just some of the youngsters brought into the academy from elsewhere who have gone on to feature for Marcelo Bielsa in the Championship.

The Verdict

It is little surprise that this deal is happening, with Drameh at the age now where he needs to be playing first-team football, or at least getting the chance to.

Leeds have offered that to so many players under Bielsa and it is quite clear that Fulham, despite their eagerness to keep the right-back, haven’t done that.

For what it is worth, it is hard to see Drameh getting a chance at Leeds next season given Luke Ayling’s pedigree, but there’s a chance for him to work under Bielsa and potentially be involved in the senior set-up.

From there, anything can happen.

