Leeds United transfer focus drifts to reuniting with now-EFL midfielder

AFC Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook has emerged on the radar of boyhood club, Leeds United.

Leeds romped to the Championship title last season, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side finishing 10 points clear after 46 games.

Of course, they swap places with Bournemouth in English Football’s standings, with the Cherries relegated into the Championship and now facing a summer of constant speculation surrounding their stars.

As per Football Insider, Cook is firmly on the radar of former club Leeds, with the Whites plotting a move to reunite with their ex-academy star.

There’s an apparent need to strengthen midfield options at Elland Road this summer, with Mateusz Klich, Adam Forshaw, Kalvin Phillips and Jamie Shackleton the only natural fits there in the senior squad.

Cook, 23, made 80 Championship appearances for Leeds between 2014 and 2016, before moving on to Bournemouth in a £6m deal ahead of the 2016/17 campaign.

The England international has made 75 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth since making the move to the South Coast, with 27 of those appearances coming last season.

Ultimately, though, Cook’s contribution wasn’t enough to keep Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Verdict

This would be a really good move for Cook and, if the Leeds interest is genuine, you’ve got to imagine he’d be open to it.

Leeds are a club on the rise under Marcelo Bielsa and Cook would really benefit from his management.

The intensity that Leeds play with was the type of intensity Cook tried to play with during his time in a struggling Leeds side, so you can only imagine what combining the two styles would bring in 2020/21.

