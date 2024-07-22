This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have allowed Rasmus Kristensen to depart on another season-long loan, with the right-back heading to the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Denmark international, who was part of their squad for Euro 2024, joined the Whites in the summer of 2022, but he would endure a tough first season in English football as the side were relegated from the Premier League.

Leeds paid a reported £10 million to sign the former Red Bull Salzburg full-back, but he left to link up with Diego Llorente and Jose Mourinho at AS Roma on loan after just a year in West Yorkshire, making use of a clause in his contract like many others in the summer of 2023.

Kristensen had been scheduled to return to Leeds for pre-season alongside Max Wöber, but it quickly became apparent that another move was on the cards for the right-back, as journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that he was a target for the Bundesliga outfit.

Florian Plettenberg then reported that concrete talks were held over a move to the Europa League side and that he was to join the German club on a season-long loan deal, with an option-to-buy for €15 million, and the move has since been confirmed.

Rasmus Kristensen's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists FC Midtjylland 82 7 16 Ajax 27 1 6 Red Bull Salzburg 109 14 19 Leeds United 30 3 1 AS Roma 31 1 2 Denmark 21 0 1

Doubts cast over €15m Rasmus Kristensen option being triggered in 2025

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith is delighted that Leeds showed Kristensen the exit door again this summer, but has questioned the likelihood of them activating the buy option within the deal.

"It's interesting that Frankfurt have actually agreed to a buy option at €15 million," Kris said whilst speaking to Football League World.

"That option is huge and Leeds will be laughing all the way to the bank if that is agreed next year.

"The issue with that is that it requires Kristsensen to produce good performances on a consistent basis in a top-flight division.

"Having spent a year at Leeds in the Premier League, and a year at AS Roma in Serie A, he's not done it at all.

"He's never really had a run where you have thought that he is worth his salt in the top-flight.

"He's obviously not welcome back at Leeds, whether that is the fanbase ostracizing him, or the club wanting him shifted completely.

"He obviously has no intentions of returning to Elland Road, so getting him out - even on loan - is good news.

"It's good news for everyone. It would have been ideal to get rid of him permanently, because we just want nothing to do with him.

"That would obviously boost the wage bill and transfer kitty, but his stock is just so low at the moment. That made a permanent move unrealistic.

"Hopefully, Frankfurt turn that around, just like they did with Robin Koch last season."

Leeds United are right to get rid of Rasmus Kristensen for second straight season

Physically, he may have the ability to compete, but most Leeds fans will be delighted that Kristensen is leaving the club. He could be deployed as either a right-back, and has briefly appeared as a centre-back in the latter stages of 2022/23, too.

However, he struggled with the intensity and defensive fundamentals in the Premier League and there's no telling how exactly he would have translated to second tier football, whilst Leeds also require a more technically secure right-back for now.

He was one of the Whites' biggest disappointments of that relegation season after signing in the hope of being the club's long-term solution at right-back. Getting his wages off the books is not a bad thing, even if they had wished to sell the 27-year-old and bring in some funds to put towards their promotion push.

However, it's fair to be concerned that the buy option is top high, and that the issue surrounding his future with Leeds becomes apparent once more in the summer of 2025.