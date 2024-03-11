Highlights Rodon impresses at Leeds United, with his outstanding displays contributing to their success this season.

Joe Rodon is keen on staying at Leeds United for the long-term, and the centre-back is expected to be allowed to leave Tottenham for up to £15m this summer.

Joe Rodon impresses at Leeds United

The Welsh international was seen as one of the top talents in the Football League when he broke through at Swansea, and his promising displays convinced Tottenham to sign the defender in 2020.

However, Rodon has failed to establish himself as a regular with Spurs, and he also had a poor spell in France with Rennes in the previous campaign.

Another temporary switch was sorted last summer, with Rodon joining Leeds - and it’s fair to say that this is one that has benefited all parties.

The 26-year-old has been a regular at the back for Daniel Farke, and his outstanding displays have contributed to helping the Whites to second in the table as we approach the final months of the season.

Joe Rodon transfer latest

As it stands, Rodon is set to return to Spurs ahead of next season, but his performances mean Leeds fans are already calling for the club to make sure he signs on a permanent basis.

And, there could be good news on that front, as TEAMtalk has revealed that Rodon is determined to stay at Elland Road - no matter what league they’re in.

Plus, it’s not thought that Spurs will price the player out of a move, as the update claims that they are looking for up to £15m for the defender, who will be entering the final 12 months of his contract with the Londoners this summer.

“Sources close to the player have confirmed to TEAMtalk that making the move permanent to Elland Road is something the player is strongly considering and very much open to regardless of whether Leeds’ push for promotion is successful or not.

“To that end and with the player’s deal due to expire in summer 2025, Leeds have been advised that a figure in the region of £12m to £15m will be enough to convince Tottenham to cash in.”

Joe Rodon can be key for Leeds United moving forward

Rodon’s career appeared to have stalled in recent years, but the switch to Leeds has been exactly what he needed, and he has flourished under Farke’s guidance.

Whilst the attacking players often get the headlines for the Whites, their brilliant season has been built on a solid defence, and Rodon is key to that.

Not only can he do the basics well, but he also boasts good recovery pace that allows Leeds to push up, and his ability on the ball is good for starting attacks. So, he is the ideal defender for the side, and keeping him is a no-brainer.

The fact he seems keen on staying is obviously a big bonus, and the reported fee should not be out of Leeds’ price range, although it may be more difficult if they remain in the second tier.

The Yorkshire side are sure to wait until the summer before making a decision, but keeping Rodon is sure to be a priority when the window opens.