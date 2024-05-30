Highlights Leeds United aims for promotion fell short due to lack of consistently clinical forwards, including Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford.

Dutch starlet Crysencio Summerville shines with 19 goals, faces potential departure amid Liverpool and Chelsea interest.

Cameron Archer, a dangerous Championship-level striker, could be a key addition for Leeds United's promotion push.

Leeds United had an overall successful 2023/24 campaign, but one which ended in anguish on two occasions. The Whites could have won automatic promotion on the final day, but lost out to Ipswich Town by six points in the end, before suffering a play-off final defeat to Southampton just two weeks later.

The ever-dangerous Saints forward Adam Armstrong proved to be the difference between Russell Martin's men and the Whites at Wembley, as he capitalised on Ethan Ampadu's defensive error, and fired past Illan Meslier in the first half to earn a 1-0 victory for the south-coast side.

Armstrong's performance in the play-off final came as a stark reminder to Leeds of what they have been missing this season, as their centre forwards have not been as clinical as a promotion-chasing side would have liked.

Joel Piroe scored 13 goals in 45 Championship appearances, while Patrick Bamford failed to reach double figures in the second tier, scoring eight goals in 33 appearances (15 starts). That was also the case for Georginio Rutter, who was far more impactful with his assists (15) than his goals (seven).

Piroe hasn't looked like a No.9 suited to Farke's system, with his better outings coming more regularly in the period when he played behind Rutter. Bamford, meanwhile, has continued to be unreliable with his fitness. Rutter might also be needed out wide next season to combat outgoing transfers.

Throughout the league campaign, Daniel Farke's men were reliant on goals from wide areas - Dutch starlet Crysencio Summerville, who bagged an impressive tally of 19 goals in 43 matches, which he further complemented with nine assists.

The Whites may have to prepare for a 2024/25 promotion push which does not involve the 22-year-old, as the Telegraph have credited both Liverpool and Chelsea with interest in the ace. Summerville's potential departure from Elland Road would leave Farke with no option but to re-shuffle his forward line during the summer transfer window.

Leeds should look to Cameron Archer

Cameron Archer signed for Sheffield United on a permanent basis from Aston Villa last summer, but following the Blades' relegation back to the Championship, Villa had a contractual obligation to bring the striker back to the West Midlands.

As reported by the Birmingham Mail, boss Unai Emery confirmed that Archer will be returning to Villa Park.

The 22-year-old is unlikely to be afforded many first team opportunities for the Premier League/Champions League outfit due to the increasingly prolific displays of England international Ollie Watkins, coupled with the presence of impressively impactful substitute striker Jhon Duran, who recently came off the bench during the Villans' penultimate top-flight match in the 79th minute, and scored a brace against Liverpool, earning his side a 3-3 draw with the Reds.

Therefore, Archer could be available in the loan market this summer transfer window, which is a prospect that the Whites should look to capitalise on.

Villa may be reluctant to loan their man out to a fellow top-flight outfit, due to the fact that he scored just four Premier League goals during the 2023/24 season, while a move to the Championship could help the former England youth international restore some much-needed confidence.

Archer is dangerous at Championship level

During his last stint in the second tier, Archer scored a remarkable 11 goals in just 20 appearances (17 starts) on loan at Middlesbrough during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, while he also added six assists, and was the perfect strike partner for Chuba Akpom, who was the Championship's golden boot winner that season.

Cameron Archer 2022/23 Championship stats, as per FotMob Appearances 20 Starts 17 Shots 37 Shots on target 17 Goals 11 Expected goals (xG) 6.37 Pass accuracy (%) 80.6 Chances created 25 Assists 6 Expected assists (xA) 3.73

It could be too much of a risk for Farke to rely on Piroe to improve his numbers as a traditional nine and Bamford re-finding his goalscoring touch and fitness of old, so a loan swoop for Archer could be ideal for all parties involved.

The Whites could even make a somewhat ambitious swoop for a loan-to-buy deal, which would be a highly shrewd transfer with a potential Premier League future in mind. Archer, after all, could be the man to fire them back to the top-flight after a misfiring end to 2023/24 beyond demolishing Norwich City in the second-leg of their play-off semi-final.