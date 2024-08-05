Highlights Jesurun Rak-Sakyi set to leave Crystal Palace on loan, Leeds United among interested parties.

Injury setback might have hindered Rak-Sakyi's chances at Palace this season.

Norwich star Jonathan Rowe also on Leeds' radar, possible seven-figure offer in the works.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will be allowed to leave Crystal Palace on loan this month, with Leeds United believed to be one side interested in the player.

This is according to Alan Nixon, who has reported the high volume of interest in the Palace starlet in recent weeks.

The player looked set to be a real asset for the Premier League club last term, having enjoyed a brilliant 2022/23 campaign at Charlton Athletic.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's 2022/23 campaign at Charlton Athletic (All competitions) Appearances 49 Goals 15 Assists 9

However, he spent a chunk of the 2023/24 campaign out injured after sustaining a hamstring problem, and that has probably dented his chances of being involved for Oliver Glasner's side during the upcoming season.

Michael Olise's departure could have allowed Rak-Sakyi to be a valuable wing option for the Eagles, but it looks as though he will be spending the 2024/25 season elsewhere.

Crystal Palace stance on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi revealed amid Championship interest

Palace decided to take Rak-Sakyi on their pre-season tour, but his trip to the United States didn't pay dividends for him, with the player being left as an unused substitute.

The winger's representatives have now been told that he can leave Selhurst Park on loan, which is a boost for those who are keen to secure a temporary deal for him this month.

Leeds have taken an interest in him, but they aren't alone in this race, with plenty of other teams including Hull City and Sheffield United also believed to be keen on Rak-Sakyi.

Both teams could have a good chance of winning this race, with the Tigers having a decent amount to spend following Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves' departures.

However, Queens Park Rangers and Watford are closer to Rak-Sakyi's current location and could be better options for him because of this, with both teams also in the race for him.

A decision on his future could be made in the coming days, but one club he doesn't look set to make the switch to is Southampton, who are keen on a permanent deal for the Palace man.

The Eagles don't want to sanction a permanent exit for the 21-year-old.

A combination of factors could decide where Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's next destination is

Rak-Sakyi could potentially be keen to stay close to where he currently is.

That would be a blow for interested side Leeds, but Elland Road could be the perfect destination for Rak-Sakyi for the 2024/25 season.

Previously, it looked as though the 21-year-old's game time in West Yorkshire would have been limited and in fairness, the winger would still face competition for a starting spot.

Dan James and Willy Gnonto remain at the club, with the former proving his worth during the play-off final in May.

However, with Crysencio Summerville leaving, the Whites could offer Palace an attractive package to take him on loan and could also offer the player a decent amount of playing time during the upcoming campaign.

This could influence the Eagles' decision in terms of where they send him, but they will probably have the final say in the end, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up with a loan exit looking inevitable.