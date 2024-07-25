Leeds United have had a bid worth €4 million (£3.4 million) rejected by FC Koln for midfielder Dejan Ljubičić.

According to German outlet Bild, the 2. Bundesliga outfit’s managing director Christian Keller has turned down the offer from the Whites for the Austrian's services.

Ljubičić has been with Koln since 2021, and made 26 appearances in the German top flight last season.

The midfielder was a regular presence in the side as they finished 17th in the table, suffering relegation to the second division of German football along with Darmstadt.

Koln batted away interest from Wolfsburg for the midfield general 12 months ago, but recent relegation could open the door for an exit from the German club this summer, with Leeds one of the clubs interested.

Dejan Ljubičić's FC Koln Selected Stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 37.05 Pass Completion (%) 79.50 Progressive Passes 3.69 Progressive Carries 1.80 Successful Take-ons 0.66 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.63 Progressive Passes Received 3.21

Leeds United eye Dejan Ljubičić deal with FC Koln

Leeds will be looking to bolster their first-team squad this transfer window ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign, and especially their midfield following the departures of Glen Kamara and Archie Gray - even though Joe Rothwell has already arrived.

Daniel Farke will be looking to build a side capable of competing for promotion to the Premier League after narrowly missing out last season.

The Whites are reportedly eyeing a move for Ljubičić, but have seen an offer worth £3.4 million turned down.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee could convince Koln to accept a bid for the 26-year-old, or if Leeds will return with an improved offer.

It is understood that the German side are preparing a contract offer to try and tie down the player to a longer-term deal.

Ljubičić is entering the final year of his contract, so this could be their last chance to cash in on him if he refuses to commit his future to the club.

Koln would be risking losing him for nothing if they keep the player beyond the transfer deadline without an extension being agreed to.

The window shuts on August 30, giving them a number of weeks to make a decision on the next step forward.

Leeds have already added a number of players to their first team squad this summer, including agreeing a permanent deal for Joe Rodon.

The defender spent last season on loan at Elland Road, where he earned a lot of praise for his performances.

Joe Rothwell and Jayden Bogle are among the other arrivals, signing from Bournemouth and Sheffield United respectively.

However, speculation persists on Leeds’ own star players, such as Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, with Archie Gray having already been sold for £40 million to Spurs.

Dejan Ljubičić deal would strengthen Daniel Farke's Leeds United midfield options

Midfield is an area where Leeds could use one more signing to strengthen Farke’s options for the season ahead.

Ljubičić has experience playing top flight football, and could be available for a relatively affordable fee due to his contract situation with Koln.

If he doesn’t sign a new deal, then the German side will have to consider a sale this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing in 2025.

If Leeds can get a deal done for around the £5 million mark, then this could prove to be very smart business.

Ljubičić could bring some creativity to the side, and his real strength comes from his ability to carry the ball forward into the opposition third.