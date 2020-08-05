Leeds United touted to sign Tottenham player

Leeds United have reportedly been interested in signing Spurs full-back Danny Rose according to the Daily Star.

The defender spent some of the 2019/20 season on loan with Newcastle United, and it remains to be seen as to whether he has a long-term future with Spurs.

A move to Leeds United could be a tempting proposition for Rose as well, with the Whites recently winning promotion into the Premier League.

It’s set to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for the Yorkshire-based side, as Marcelo Bielsa looks to make the necessary additions to his squad ahead of a long-awaited return to the top-flight.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds midfielder Michael Brown issued his thoughts on Leeds’ interest in signing Rose during the summer transfer window.

“It has every chance, it’ll just come down to the finances involved and whether that deal can be done. That would be a good signing for sure.

“They need some experience, but we’ve all seen Sheffield United go up and do well. I think under Bielsa they could kick on but they need a little bit of help in certain areas and you would say in that full-back position is something they’ll be looking at.

“They’ve got creativity for sure, wide areas and the top of the pitch will also be areas they will be looking at.”

The Verdict:

I think he’s exactly what they need.

Rose has a considerable amount of experience of playing in the Premier League, and that’s what Leeds will be needing ahead of the new season.

Leeds will need to add strength in depth to their squad during the summer transfer window, and I think that full-back is an area that needs to be improved if they’re to stand a chance of surviving in the top-flight.